Oprah Winfrey Blames Oscars Gown for Damaging Her Neck
Anyone’s first time going to the Academy Awards is guaranteed to be memorable, but in Oprah Winfrey‘s case, it left a permanent mark.
“I ended up the night with a scar on my neck,” Winfrey, 72, said during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday.
For her portrayal of Sofia in The Color Purple, Steven Spielberg’s film adaptation of the 1982 novel by Alice Walker, Winfrey received a nomination for Best Actress in a Supporting Role.
She ordered a custom design from Dolly Parton’s dressmaker for the event: a white, long-sleeved, silky gown with a beaded, golden collar.
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As a first-time attendee of Hollywood’s biggest awards show, Winfrey didn’t know she should get her gown fitted ahead of time. This error became apparent as the night wore on—and the dress wore deeper.
The collar, which she estimates weighed 12 pounds, was far too heavy for her and dug into the skin on her neck.
“You see me sitting in the chair, I’m actually holding [and] trying to pull that collar down so that I don’t choke,” she told Colbert. “It choked me, and I ended up with a scar on my neck. I’m not kidding.”
Oprah recalled hearing the voice of God telling her she was not going to win the award. “I wouldn’t have been able to get out of the chair,” she explained.
The award went to Anjelica Huston for her performance as Maerose Prizzi in the crime-comedy Prizzi’s Honor.
The events kick-started a change in Winfrey’s personal style, pushing her toward the comfortable yet chic outfits she is now known for.
“After that, I decided no matter what you’re doing, you want to be comfortable,” she said, sitting down in a Canadian tuxedo (head-to-toe denim) by Chloé.
The $3,500 jean outfit was a well-executed representation of her approach to fashion, as Winfrey often wears colorful monochromatic sets with high-waisted bottoms.
Winfrey also talked about aging and how it has affected her perspective.
“I’m trying to age as well as possible and be the captain of the live-your-best life-team,” she said. “I have to tell you, I’m enjoying life more than I ever have. I can’t even remember having this much fun.”
Winfrey was Colbert’s last guest ever on The Late Show. The show is set to conclude on May 21.
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