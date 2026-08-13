HANDLE WITH CARE Women Turn to 30-Minute Treatment for Younger-Looking Hands The subtle yet effective technique is rapidly growing in popularity. Photo Illustration by Victoria Sunday/The Daily Beast/Getty Images

If eyes are the windows to our souls, hands are the windows to our age.

When seeking cosmetic treatments, many of us focus on what we see in the mirror: our faces and necks. But another body part is the biggest tell of a person’s age.

The skin on our hands is relatively thin; as we get older, it gets even thinner, making the tendons and veins appear more prominent.

“People will say that their hands look way older than their faces do,” Dr. Laura Lewman from SkinSpirit told The Looker.

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At her Portland, Oregon, clinic, she treats her clientele to a quick 30-minute anti-aging treatment for hands.

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Dr. Laura Lewman's clients usually come to her to address their face or neck. Then, they ask if there's anything to be done to their hands. Dr. Laura Lewman/SkinSpirit

To help her clients’ hands appear more youthful, Dr. Lewman offers two types of dermal fillers.

“Hyperdilute Radiesse is unique in that it helps thicken the skin on a long-term basis,” she said of the injection. “It helps to stimulate collagen and elastin, which are important skin components that make skin look really youthful and bouncy.”

The product is injected under the skin, instantly making the hands appear smoother and plumper, creating a youthful appearance. At her clinic, it costs around $1,000.

A client's hand before and after a Hyperdilute Radiesse injection. Dr. Laura Lewman/SkinSpirit

Another option is to inject hyaluronic acid dermal filler under the skin of the hands.

“It helps to thicken and volumize, and camouflage those veins and tendons,” Dr. Lewman said.

This will give more instant results, and carries a heftier price tag of around $2,000.

“It also helps the skin look really hydrated,” she said. “So for people who have really dry hands constantly, maybe we will reach for the dermal filler.”

A client's hand before and after receiving hyaluronic acid dermal filler. Dr. Laura Lewman/SkinSpirit

“I tend to reach for the Hyperdilute Radiesse because it’s going to improve the quality of the skin long term, which is then going to prevent further signs of aging down the road,” she said. ”But both of them are great options.”

With either option, results will last around 12–18 months.

“We’re continuing to age all of the time. So if we want to maintain our results, we have to continue to do treatments,” Dr. Lewman said.

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Dr. Lewman’s typical clientele for this kind of treatment consists of women between their late forties and mid-sixties.

“A lot of people who want to get this treatment are people who work with their hands a lot, like sales reps that are showing things or salespeople,” she said.

The treatment helps with their confidence: “They’re not thinking about their hands when they’re doing their jobs anymore.”

Dr. Lewman emphasized that this cosmetic tweak is simple, relatively comfortable, and quick.

“There’s virtually no downtime associated with these injections,” she said. “Maybe you experience mild tenderness or bruising afterward, but it’s a very easy way to treat your hands. It’s an add-on that people really love.“

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