Lifestyle MAKES NO CENTS The Vain Expense Americans Refuse to Cut From Their Budget Money can’t buy happiness, but it can buy a jade roller. Connect Images/Getty Images/Connect Images

A remarkable number of Americans would go into debt to continue funding their beauty and wellness routines if they were to become unemployed.

Forty-six percent of 1,000 U.S. adults polled in a March survey stated that they would use credit cards, buy-now-pay-later services, or loans to maintain their beauty or wellness routines. The research was published by Zenoti, a beauty and wellness AI software platform.

Money isn’t the only thing Americans would sacrifice to feel good in their own skin: Nearly a third of respondents said they would delay vacations, medical and dental care, and debt payments to ensure they had enough money left over for beauty costs.

However, Americans are getting crafty with how they spend their limited funds. In fact, 32% of those surveyed said they prefer to downgrade to a cheaper version of their beauty treatments rather than quit their routines altogether.

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Many people are seeking DIY alternatives rather than scheduling regular in-person appointments with professionals, as was common in the past.

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DIY beauty alternatives are more popular than ever. Iuliia Bondar/Getty Images

And what drives this increased focus on beauty? According to the survey, for many people, it stems from workplace burnout or social isolation.

As inflation rises and unemployment fears grow among Americans, often the cause of workplace stress and social isolation, people are far more likely to cut back on non-essentials like entertainment and dining out, based on surveys by Deloitte and YouGov.

But those stressors have a surprisingly opposite relationship with spending on beauty and wellness. Thirty-three percent of respondents to Zenoti’s survey said they increased their self-care routines in response to workplace anxiety or personal strains such as loneliness.

The survey’s authors write, “The findings reveal a landscape where self-care has shifted from luxury to necessity.”

For a country gloomy about its economic prospects, beauty routines are now a requirement. They bring a sense of joy and stability not easily found in an increasingly volatile, stress-burdened world.

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