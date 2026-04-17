Lifestyle glow like Alba Jessica Alba’s Glass Skin Routine Includes This At-Home Laser and a $49 Foundation The actress revealed the contents of her beauty bag in a new Instagram video. Scouted/The Daily Beast/Neilson Barnard/Getty Images/Sweed Beauty.

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Jessica Alba has been a beloved Hollywood A-lister since her rise to fame in 2000, when she broke through with a role in the TV series Dark Angel.

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While many things in her life have since changed, from welcoming three children to starting The Honest Company, one thing has stayed constant: her enviably radiant skin.

Thankfully, the 44-year-old doesn’t gatekeep. Alba recently gave a tutorial of her skincare and makeup routine on Instagram, showcasing what she uses to achieve a glass skin glow.

First, Alba prepped her skin with Keren Bartov’s Advanced Skin Serum. Bartov is a trusted celebrity facialist with a famous clientele that includes Kate Hudson, Demi Moore, and Cindy Crawford.

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The Advanced Skin Serum is Keren Bartov’s bestseller, replenishing moisture and helping with dullness without leaving behind a sticky, overly emollient residue. It’s the perfect primer alternative for makeup prep, delivering skin-boosting benefits.

Bergdorf Goodman $ 180 Keren Bartov Advanced Skin Serum The 11-ingredient skincare product calms down the skin, and Bartov promises results after just two days of use. Shop At Bergdorf Goodman

Next, Alba prepared her skin for makeup with a celebrity-favored at-home laser.

She held not one but two Lyma lasers to her face, moving them away from the center of her face with long strokes.

Jessica Alba used two Luma lasers while preparing her skin for makeup. Instagram/Jessica Alba

This at-home laser utilizes cold laser technology to help painlessly smooth fine lines and wrinkles, target jowls and sagging skin, and minimize the appearance of pigmentation in just a month.

The advanced, near-infrared laser is suitable for most skin types and tones, and can be used on both the face and body.

Goop $ 2695 Lyma Laser Starter Kit The five-star-rated tool is popular among celebrities and has been endorsed by A-listers like Martha Stewart, Sienna Miller, and Gwyneth Paltrow. Shop At Goop Shop At Dermstore

After prepping her skin, Alba began applying a brightening concealer to her under-eyes, followed by a light layer of foundation.

Jessica Alba used a $49 foundation from Sweed Beauty. Instagram/Jessica Alba

Her choice of foundation was Sweed Beauty’s Glass Skin Foundation, which she applied with a foundation brush.

In line with Alba’s well-known preference for more natural formulas, the color-correcting foundation is vegan and free of parabens and alcohol.

Revolve $ 49 Sweed Glass Skin Liquid Foundation This ultra-lightweight foundation is infused with vitamin E, seawater, and seaweed to help lock in hydration for a long-lasting glass skin effect. The longwearing formula gives the skin a lit from within glow without being overly greasy and creasing throughout the day. Shop At Revolve Shop At Nordstrom

After her skin was plump, hydrated, and positively glowing, Alba finished off the glass skin look with a bit of blush, bronzer, and light eye makeup.

While not every step in her routine is exactly low-lift, this beginner-friendly tutorial proves that glass skin (at any age) is ultimately about thoughtful skin prep and a foundation that lets your natural glow come through.

Jessica Alba shared a tutorial for her luminescent makeup on Instagram. Instagram/Jessica Alba

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