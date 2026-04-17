Jessica Alba’s Glass Skin Routine Includes This At-Home Laser and a $49 Foundation
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Jessica Alba has been a beloved Hollywood A-lister since her rise to fame in 2000, when she broke through with a role in the TV series Dark Angel.
While many things in her life have since changed, from welcoming three children to starting The Honest Company, one thing has stayed constant: her enviably radiant skin.
Thankfully, the 44-year-old doesn’t gatekeep. Alba recently gave a tutorial of her skincare and makeup routine on Instagram, showcasing what she uses to achieve a glass skin glow.
First, Alba prepped her skin with Keren Bartov’s Advanced Skin Serum. Bartov is a trusted celebrity facialist with a famous clientele that includes Kate Hudson, Demi Moore, and Cindy Crawford.
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The Advanced Skin Serum is Keren Bartov’s bestseller, replenishing moisture and helping with dullness without leaving behind a sticky, overly emollient residue. It’s the perfect primer alternative for makeup prep, delivering skin-boosting benefits.
Keren Bartov Advanced Skin Serum
The 11-ingredient skincare product calms down the skin, and Bartov promises results after just two days of use.
Next, Alba prepared her skin for makeup with a celebrity-favored at-home laser.
She held not one but two Lyma lasers to her face, moving them away from the center of her face with long strokes.
This at-home laser utilizes cold laser technology to help painlessly smooth fine lines and wrinkles, target jowls and sagging skin, and minimize the appearance of pigmentation in just a month.
The advanced, near-infrared laser is suitable for most skin types and tones, and can be used on both the face and body.
Lyma Laser Starter Kit
The five-star-rated tool is popular among celebrities and has been endorsed by A-listers like Martha Stewart, Sienna Miller, and Gwyneth Paltrow.
After prepping her skin, Alba began applying a brightening concealer to her under-eyes, followed by a light layer of foundation.
Her choice of foundation was Sweed Beauty’s Glass Skin Foundation, which she applied with a foundation brush.
In line with Alba’s well-known preference for more natural formulas, the color-correcting foundation is vegan and free of parabens and alcohol.
Sweed Glass Skin Liquid Foundation
This ultra-lightweight foundation is infused with vitamin E, seawater, and seaweed to help lock in hydration for a long-lasting glass skin effect. The longwearing formula gives the skin a lit from within glow without being overly greasy and creasing throughout the day.
After her skin was plump, hydrated, and positively glowing, Alba finished off the glass skin look with a bit of blush, bronzer, and light eye makeup.
While not every step in her routine is exactly low-lift, this beginner-friendly tutorial proves that glass skin (at any age) is ultimately about thoughtful skin prep and a foundation that lets your natural glow come through.
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