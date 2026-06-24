Lifestyle ROOT CAUSE ‘The Office’ Star, 50, Reveals Life-Changing Hair Loss Struggle “I had a lot of shame and stress around it.” Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Rashida Jones says the mild hair loss that haunted her for years became impossible to ignore after she gave birth in her forties.

The Office star, 50, opened up about her decades-long battle with thinning hair after being named a partner and creative adviser for the Danish hair and scalp brand Hårklinikken.

Jones said her struggles with her hair date back to childhood, when its fine texture made even simple hairstyles a challenge. “It was tough to get my hair into a proper ponytail because it was so fine,” she told WWD.

On Season 3 of "The Office," Karen (Rashida Jones) enters a relationship with Jim (John Krasinski). NBC

But her problem took a dramatic turn after the Emmy-nominated actress welcomed a son, Isaiah Jones Koenig, with Vampire Weekend frontman Ezra Koenig in August 2018.

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“When I had a child in my forties, I lost a lot of hair, as expected, but what I didn’t expect is that it never grew back,” Jones said.

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Postpartum hair loss, also known as telogen effluvium, is usually triggered by the hormonal crash that follows childbirth. A study published by the National Institutes of Health found that more than 90 percent of women surveyed experienced postpartum hair loss, though the condition is typically temporary.

Jones pictured a month after giving birth to her son, Isaiah Jones Koenig. MARK BLINCH/REUTERS

For Jones, the timing was especially brutal. She said the shedding came as she was also noticing early signs of perimenopause, the transition before menopause when hormone levels begin to shift and periods can become irregular.

The sudden change hit hard because hair had always been so closely tied to how she saw herself.

Jones said she expected to lose hair after giving birth, but was left shocked when it didn't grow back. LUCY NICHOLSON/REUTERS

“Hair is such a personal part of one’s image and confidence, and I had a lot of shame and stress around it,” Jones admitted.

The Parks and Recreation actress said she was first referred to Hårklinikken nearly a decade ago by friends who raved about their results. About a year and a half after noticing her postpartum shedding, she connected with the brand’s founder, Lars Skjøth, at a Los Angeles clinic.

Jones said she struggled to put her fine hair in ponytails as it continued to thin. GUS RUELAS/REUTERS

“I come to this partnership so organically as a fan and user of the brand for over eight years,” Jones said, adding that the brand’s approach had been “life-changing” for her thinning hair.

Jones called the Hårklinikken product system "life-changing" after suffering from postpartum hair loss. Theo Lowenstein/Courtesy of Hårklinikken

Jones is far from the only celebrity to speak publicly about the emotional whiplash of postpartum shedding.

Christina Milian, 44, previously revealed that her hair began falling out in clumps after giving birth to her son, Isaiah, in January 2020.

The singer said she went from never worrying about shedding in the shower to frantically cleaning up strands before her partner, Matt Pokora, could see how much hair she was losing.

Christina Milian said she was left scrambling to hide her sudden postpartum hair loss. Danny Moloshok/REUTERS

“I just didn’t want him to see it,” Milian told People. “Eventually, I had to tell him: I’m losing my hair. I was so embarrassed by it. There was hair everywhere.”

Hair loss can also strike without explanation or a specific event, such as childbirth.

Kianna Chang, a 30-year-old woman who previously spoke to The Looker, said she began noticing clumps of hair falling out during a vacation after an intensely stressful period.

Her bloodwork came back normal, but her hair loss eventually left bald patches across her head. She later turned to minoxidil and documented her regrowth online.

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After finding a solution of her own, Jones will now work with Hårklinikken on creative strategy, product innovation, and consumer engagement to help other women.

“I want to share this with others who can equally benefit from the products and their results,” she said.

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