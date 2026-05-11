Lifestyle PRETTY IN PINK T3 and Emi Jay Launch a New Air Styler in Honor of AAPI Heritage Month The limited-edition Aire 360 gave my fine hair a glossy blowout that somehow still looked good the next morning. The Daily Beast/Emi Jay x T3 exclusive

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In honor of Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month, T3 is teaming up with Emi Jay to launch a limited-edition version of its bestselling Aire 360 Ceramic Air Styler in a Lychee Pink shade. The collaboration unites two Asian-owned, founder-led beauty brands: T3, co-founded by Julie Chung, and Emi Jay, founded by Julianne Goldmark.

Launching May 12, the limited-edition hair tool is inspired by Emi Jay’s newly launched Aura Hair + Body Mist in “Lychee Baby,” and the soft pink colorway somehow manages to make an already aesthetically pleasing hair tool even more vanity-candy-worthy. But despite its chic millennial-pink colorway, it’s the tool’s performance that makes it a worthy investment—especially for those of us who can’t be bothered to spend more than 15 minutes styling our hair.

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Aside from speed, the Aire 360 has swiftly become my most-used hair tool because it solves one of my biggest issues with at-home blowouts: staying power. I’ve tested plenty of air-powered hair stylers that leave my hair looking smooth and bouncy for a mere 45 minutes before inevitably falling flat (despite a heavy dose of extra-hold hairspray).

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For reference, I have medium-length, very fine hair that tends to lose volume almost immediately after styling. It’s also suffering from bleach-induced breakage, dry, brittle ends, and is perpetually tangled. Using the Aire 360, I went from towel-dried, borderline sopping-wet hair to a glossy, blown-out finish in about 15 minutes flat.

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T3 $ 350 T3 x Emi Jay Limited Edition Aire 360 Ceramic Dual Voltage Air Styler in Lychee Pink More impressively, the style actually lasted. The loose, face-framing bends I created stayed intact for the rest of the evening and somehow still looked decent the next morning—which, given my tendency to toss around like I’m training for an Olympic sleepwalking event, almost never happens. Shop At T3

Part of the reason the results look noticeably smoother and shinier than other tools I’ve tried comes down to T3’s proprietary CeraGloss ceramic technology, which helps minimize frizz while adding a glassy finish to the hair. The Aire 360 also comes with multiple attachments, including a SoftAire drying attachment, two ceramic curling barrels that basically do the work for you, and a round blowout brush, making it versatile enough to fake everything from a sleek blowout to soft, bouncy curls without needing a separate hot tool afterward. Frankly, I suck at doing my own hair, and this tool gave me a salon-worthy finish I didn’t think was possible—especially in under 30 minutes.

Plus, unlike other tools, this multifunctional styler is compact and travel-friendly. At over 46 percent lighter than many comparable air stylers on the market (including the notoriously arm-numbing Dyson Airwrap), it’s dramatically easier to maneuver—especially if you’ve ever nearly dislocated your shoulder trying to give yourself a salon-worthy blowout before dinner. And, it’s designed with dual-voltage functionality for seamless international use, which gives it extra credit points right off the bat.

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“The Aire 360 is one of the tools I’m most proud of—built around CeraGloss, our ceramic technology made in Korea, and designed to deliver results that feel effortless,” Chung says. “Seeing it reimagined in Lychee Pink, carrying Emi Jay’s name alongside T3’s, paired with Julianne’s Lychee Hair Mist, added a dimension I didn’t anticipate: it became a portrait of two Korean-American women and what we’ve each built.”

If your current blowout routine involves juggling a dryer, round brush, curling iron, and an unreasonable amount of arm strength, the Aire 360 makes a compelling case for streamlining the process. And with its unparalleled lightweight feel, dual-voltage convenience, and limited-edition Emi Jay makeover, it’s easy to see why this launch is poised to sell out quickly.

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