Influencer Dies at 26 After Battling Rare Cancer
Influencer Sydney Towle has died at 26 after documenting her battle with a rare and aggressive form of cancer.
Towle’s death was announced Thursday on her social media accounts with a photo showing her smiling with her arms outstretched in front of a picturesque mountain sunset.
“Rest in Peace Sydney Elizabeth Towle. An endless ray of sunshine. A daughter, a sister and friend to so many,” text across the image read.
The post was captioned, “We will always love you so much Sydney. I am so proud of how hard you fought. I love you.”
Towle, whose candid updates drew more than 1 million TikTok followers and 211,000 Instagram followers, was diagnosed with cholangiocarcinoma in 2023. The rare cancer forms in the bile ducts, which connect the liver, gallbladder, and small intestine.
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It most commonly affects people older than 50 and has a less than 10 percent five-year survival rate, according to the Mayo Clinic.
Towle openly documented undergoing surgeries, chemotherapy, and clinical trials while continuing to share joyful moments from her life.
In May, she revealed that her health had rapidly deteriorated after several hospitalizations and that her oncologist had told her she was “at the end of [her] rope.”
“But I told him no,” she wrote. “My rope is not finished yet. I am tying more on with the love of my family and friends.”
The following month, Towle modeled a bright pink, port-accessible outfit from Aerie while receiving chemotherapy, writing that “finding the joy in every day moments” helped her feel ready to “take on life.”
In June, Towle fulfilled a childhood dream by walking in the Post Swim and The Chemo Club runway show during Miami Swim Week.
Towle’s older brother, Austin Towle, shared the death announcement on TikTok, writing, “I will always love you so so much. The best sister ever.”
Days earlier, he announced that Towle had entered hospice care surrounded by family and friends.
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