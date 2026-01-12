Sydney Sweeney Wears One of Her Most Revealing Dresses Yet

Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Sydney Sweeney, 28, wore a uniquely risqué dress as she partied in Los Angeles this weekend.

The actress wore a white, sheer mini dress to a celebration at West Hollywood’s swanky Chateau Marmont that honored W magazine’s “Best Performances” issue. Her dress, made up of thin fabric ribbons, left little to the imagination—a fitting choice for the occasion, as Sweeney wore nothing but gold body paint and vintage-inspired waves for her feature in the issue.

The white organza and mesh dress, a design from the Vietnamese couture house Cong Tri, featured a knotted, tasseled belt that delicately grazes the floor. Sweeney accessorized with a pair of matching white, sheer pumps.

Sydney Sweeney attends W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Party at Chateau Marmont on January 10, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for W Magazine

The actress opted for her usual “girl next door goes glamorous” makeup, including voluminous black lashes, smoky eyeshadow, and flushed pink cheeks. She lined her lips with a darker brown shade, filling in the middle with rosy pink.

She wore her hair in a side-parted bob with the ends curled inwards—a subtle style choice that reflected the bubble hem of her dress.

Sweeney was one of 34 actors to appear in W Magazine’s “Best Performances” issue, which came out last week. For her cover, photographed by Tyrone Lebon, the actress stripped down nude, wearing nothing but gold body paint.

Sweeney’s shredded dress calls to mind the actress’s other famous naked-adjacent looks, including the translucent silver chainmail dress she wore to Variety’s Power of Women event in October.

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Getty

While the white Cong Tri dress shows more bare skin than her previous liquid-silver look, it appears Sweeney wore a bra as a base layer this time.

Sydney Sweeney and 'Euphoria' co-star Maude Apatow attend W Magazine's Annual Best Performances Party at Chateau Marmont on January 10, 2026. Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for W M

Sweeney reunited with Euphoria star Maude Apatow during the night. Apatow also went for a “nude” dress in a different sense, wearing a nude-colored, floor-length gown with ruffles.

Apatow and Sweeney have confirmed their appearances in the highly anticipated third season of Euphoria, premiering in April 2026. The upcoming season of the show will feature a significant time jump, five years into the future.