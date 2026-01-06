Sydney Sweeney Poses in Nothing But Gold Body Paint for Magazine Cover

Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will soon vote on this year’s Oscars nominees, and it appears Sydney Sweeney is sending signals their way. For her new W magazine cover, the actress channeled the iconic Academy Awards statuette, wearing nothing but her birthday suit, gold paint, and a side-parted bob.

Sweeney, 28, starred in the magazine’s “Best Performances” issue, with W magazine naming her roles in Christy and The Housemaid as among the year’s top achievements in film and television. The group of 34 performances includes fellow Hollywood A-listers like Emma Stone (Begonia), Sean Penn (One Battle After Another), Michael B. Jordan (Sinners), and Jodie Foster (A Private Life).

ADVERTISEMENT

For the cover story, Sweeney, who came to fame on HBO’s Euphoria, stripped down and posed in just gold body paint and a Chopard choker. In the portraits, taken by photographer and director Tyrone Lebon, Sweeney is seen kneeling in soft focus on a dark chaise, demurely covering her chest as she gazes into the camera.

Sydney Sweeney on the cover of W Magazine. Instagram/@wmag

In a behind-the-scenes Polaroid posted on Instagram, Sweeney’s metallic paint job is more apparent against the stark white of her towel and white walls. To create the dramatic look, makeup artist Lauren Parsons used Sisley Paris products, while hairstylist Jawara styled Sweeney in a retro-chic, cropped blowout with bouncy curls.

While Sisley Paris’s website does not sell gold-toned body paint, the brand carries a liquid eyeshadow priced at $67.

Sydney Sweeney and the real-life Christy Martin attend pre-race activities prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway on November 02, 2025 in Arizona. Sean Gardner/Getty Images

In the interview with writer Lynn Hirschberg, Sweeney spoke about her body-altering role in Christy, in which she gained 30 pounds to play boxer Christy Martin.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I did physically change for [the role], so I was still coming home as Christy, in a sense,” Sweeney said. “But the emotions, fights, and traumas that she went through, I tried not to bring those home with me.”

In a previous interview with W, Sweeney said the physical changes she underwent for the role also included brown contact lenses and a wig.

Amanda Seyfried and Sweeney pose together at the Los Angeles premiere of 'The Housemaid' on December 15, 2025. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The Housemaid is Sweeney’s latest project, which she stars in alongside Amanda Seyfried. In a companion video to the W cover, Sweeney praised Seyfried and credited the Mean Girls star for helping her feel more comfortable in her own skin.

“She’s my spirit animal,” Sweeney said, adding, “Well, my dog is also my spirit animal, but Amanda is just a treat.”