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LET THEM EAT CAKE

Sydney Sweeney Poses Nude With Birthday Cakes

The “Euphoria” star stripped down for a new lingerie ad.

By Pia Bello

Sydney Sweeney is celebrating her birthday early with a little cake—and not much else.

The 28-year-old actress stripped down for a new campaign promoting the latest collection from her lingerie brand, Syrn (pronounced “siren”), titled “Birthday Boobs.”

Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney stripped down for a new lingerie ad for her brand, Syrn.

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

On August 27, Sweeney announced the collection on Instagram, ahead of her 29th birthday on September 12. The collection launches September 1.

“Celebrate my birthday month with my newest @syrn collection 🎂 coming September 1,” she captioned a video showing off the new pieces.

Sydney Sweeney lingerie ad

The new collection, "Birthday Boobs," launches on September 1.

Instagram/@sydney_sweeney/@syrn

The playful campaign features Sweeney modeling a series of lingerie looks in a retro-inspired setting. She appears in six different outfits throughout the video, including sheer lace sets, pastel-colored pieces, garters, a black ensemble, and a floral outfit.

Sydney Sweeney lingerie ad

Sweeney posed in six different risqué outfits, but her brief topless moment was particularly revealing.

Instagram/@sydney_sweeney/@syrn

But one moment takes the birthday theme literally.

In a brief scene, Sweeney goes topless while covering her breasts with two mini birthday cakes. She later appears eating cake in a black risqué set, posing among balloons. The campaign was photographed by Greg Swales.

Sydney Sweeney lingerie ad

The new collection arrives just before the 'Euphoria' alum's birthday on September 12.

Instagram/@sydney_sweeney/@syrn

The “Birthday Boobs” collection is part of Syrn’s “Romantic” category and includes bras, thongs, camisoles, matching sets, and garter belts in baby blue, baby pink, and black.

The pieces also feature the brand’s first embroidered details, including Sweeney’s handwritten message, “I really love you.”

View this post on Instagram

The Euphoria alum launched Syrn in January, after teasing the brand with an attention-grabbing stunt: She and a camera crew climbed toward the Hollywood sign and decorated the iconic letters with bras. The stunt drew criticism after the Hollywood Sign Trust said it had not granted permission for the promotion.

Sydney Sweeney
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When the brand launched, she told Elle that she wanted to create lingerie that “understands women instead of talking at them,” emphasizing comfort, confidence, and choice. The initial collection offered 44 bra sizes, from 30B to 42DDD.

The latest campaign also arrives as Sweeney navigates a particularly scrutinized period of her career.

An ad of Sydney Sweeney is seen on a window of an American Eagle store on August 01, 2025 in New York City.

Sweeney faced backlash in July 2025 for an American Eagle ad that seemingly promoted white-supremacist ideas.

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

In July 2025, she faced backlash over an American Eagle campaign that played on the words “jeans” and “genes.” Critics argued that the ads’ emphasis on Sweeney’s blond hair and blue eyes evoked eugenics and white-supremacist imagery, while American Eagle maintained that the campaign was about denim.

The controversy intensified when President Donald Trump praised the ad after Sweeney’s reported Republican voter registration became public.

Sydney Sweeney at "The Housemaid" Los Angeles Premiere After Party held at TAO on December 15, 2025, in Los Angeles.
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Sweeney later said she didn’t want to be used as a “pawn” in political debates, telling Cosmopolitan in an interview published January 29 that she was “here to make art” and not talk politics.

Sydney Sweeney’s character, Cassie, appears torn between deleting or keeping her OnlyFans account in season three, episode six of ‘Euphoria.'

Her 'Euphoria' character also came out as MAGA in May.

HBO Max

But the actress once again faced scrutiny in May, when her Euphoria character, Cassie Howard-Jacobs, responded with an ableist slur after being told she “sounds like a Democrat.”

“I’m not r*****ed,” her character said.

Sydney Sweeney attends the Los Angeles premiere of Lionsgate's "The Housemaid" on December 15, 2025.
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Despite the controversies surrounding its founder, Syrn has been a success so far, with its debut collection nearly selling out shortly after its January launch.

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Pia Bello
Pia BelloBeauty & Wellness Intern

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