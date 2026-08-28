LET THEM EAT CAKE Sydney Sweeney Poses Nude With Birthday Cakes The “Euphoria” star stripped down for a new lingerie ad.

Sydney Sweeney is celebrating her birthday early with a little cake—and not much else.

The 28-year-old actress stripped down for a new campaign promoting the latest collection from her lingerie brand, Syrn (pronounced “siren”), titled “Birthday Boobs.”

Sydney Sweeney stripped down for a new lingerie ad for her brand, Syrn. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

On August 27, Sweeney announced the collection on Instagram, ahead of her 29th birthday on September 12. The collection launches September 1.

“Celebrate my birthday month with my newest @syrn collection 🎂 coming September 1,” she captioned a video showing off the new pieces.

The new collection, "Birthday Boobs," launches on September 1. Instagram/@sydney_sweeney/@syrn

The playful campaign features Sweeney modeling a series of lingerie looks in a retro-inspired setting. She appears in six different outfits throughout the video, including sheer lace sets, pastel-colored pieces, garters, a black ensemble, and a floral outfit.

Sweeney posed in six different risqué outfits, but her brief topless moment was particularly revealing. Instagram/@sydney_sweeney/@syrn

But one moment takes the birthday theme literally.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a brief scene, Sweeney goes topless while covering her breasts with two mini birthday cakes. She later appears eating cake in a black risqué set, posing among balloons. The campaign was photographed by Greg Swales.

The new collection arrives just before the 'Euphoria' alum's birthday on September 12. Instagram/@sydney_sweeney/@syrn

The “Birthday Boobs” collection is part of Syrn’s “Romantic” category and includes bras, thongs, camisoles, matching sets, and garter belts in baby blue, baby pink, and black.

Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking “ Sign Up ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

The pieces also feature the brand’s first embroidered details, including Sweeney’s handwritten message, “I really love you.”

The Euphoria alum launched Syrn in January, after teasing the brand with an attention-grabbing stunt: She and a camera crew climbed toward the Hollywood sign and decorated the iconic letters with bras. The stunt drew criticism after the Hollywood Sign Trust said it had not granted permission for the promotion.

When the brand launched, she told Elle that she wanted to create lingerie that “understands women instead of talking at them,” emphasizing comfort, confidence, and choice. The initial collection offered 44 bra sizes, from 30B to 42DDD.

The latest campaign also arrives as Sweeney navigates a particularly scrutinized period of her career.

Sweeney faced backlash in July 2025 for an American Eagle ad that seemingly promoted white-supremacist ideas. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

In July 2025, she faced backlash over an American Eagle campaign that played on the words “jeans” and “genes.” Critics argued that the ads’ emphasis on Sweeney’s blond hair and blue eyes evoked eugenics and white-supremacist imagery, while American Eagle maintained that the campaign was about denim.

The controversy intensified when President Donald Trump praised the ad after Sweeney’s reported Republican voter registration became public.

Sweeney later said she didn’t want to be used as a “pawn” in political debates, telling Cosmopolitan in an interview published January 29 that she was “here to make art” and not talk politics.

Her 'Euphoria' character also came out as MAGA in May. HBO Max

But the actress once again faced scrutiny in May, when her Euphoria character, Cassie Howard-Jacobs, responded with an ableist slur after being told she “sounds like a Democrat.”

“I’m not r*****ed,” her character said.

Despite the controversies surrounding its founder, Syrn has been a success so far, with its debut collection nearly selling out shortly after its January launch.

Play Video

Unlock a year of full access to The Looker and The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ Total $ Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Looker and The Daily Beast. Register Sign in Login dialog