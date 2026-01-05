Natalie Portman Looks Unrecognizable With Blonde Bob

Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Oscar winner Natalie Portman, 44, swapped her signature brunette locks for a very different hairstyle in her 2025 year-end photo dump on Instagram.

The Black Swan actress gave Andy Warhol a run for his money in a platinum blonde bob wig with feathery bangs, a cropped navy sweater over a white peek-a-boo collar, and pinstripe pants.

ADVERTISEMENT

The actress captioned the post: “2025 had so much light—amazing filming experiences with Cathy Yan and Lena Dunham, releasing Arco, trips to Italy, Turkey and Kenya, so much beautiful art and music, and lots of amazing time with friends and family. Happy new year 2026! Wishing you all joy and fulfillment."

Natalie Portman in a blonde wig as seen on her Instagram. Instagram/@natalieportman

Portman winks at the camera, her mouth open, as she grabs what must be an art installation, given the film’s title, The Gallerist. The film is directed by Cathy Yan, and the blonde-bobbed Portman plays the titular gallerist.

Portman previously posted about the Yan film on Instagram, celebrating and promoting the movie’s Sundance screenings later this month. In that photo, she is seen peeking around a corner with co-star Jenna Ortega and has swapped out the Peter Pan collar for another black-and-white peek-a-boo combo: a white tank layered under a black tank.

ADVERTISEMENT

The film also stars Sterling K. Brown, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and Charli XCX.

Though Portman looks very different with this hairstyle, it’s not the first time she’s donned a shorter hairstyle for a role.

The 2025 Instagram photo also calls to mind Portman’s other iconic bobbed, banged look: playing Alice in 2006’s Closer, starring alongside Julia Roberts, Clive Owen, and Jude Law.

Natalie Portman wearing her famous pink wig in 'Closer' Columbia Pictures | Sony Pictures Releasing

In the 2006 film, Portman’s character famously wears a wig—the bright pink ‘do isn’t assumed to be natural. Time will tell if Portman’s character in The Gallerist is meant also to be wearing a wig—or if it’s meant to be the character’s actual hair.

If the former, it’ll be a perfect 20-year meta-wigging bobiversary.