Sydney Sweeney Poses Nearly Nude With Massive Python
HBO Max’s most-watched still-running series took its reputation for wild plots to the next level by incorporating a python into a risqué scene.
“Hey Maddy,” Cassie, portrayed by Sydney Sweeney, 28, nervously says in the May 17 episode of Euphoria. “Are you sure this thing’s safe?”
She awkwardly attempts to pose with a gargantuan white python while wearing only a beige thong.
This moment unfolds during an episode in which Cassie deepens her dive into the sex-work world with a visit to The Silver Slipper, the strip club owned by Alamo Brown (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje).
While at the club, she is encouraged by her manager and former best friend, Maddy Perez (Alexa Demie), to pose with the Silver Slipper dancers and newly managed OnlyFans models.
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In a solo shot, Cassie is seen wrangling a nonvenomous snake as it wraps itself around her otherwise nude chest, her lower half covered only by flesh-colored underwear.
Though Sydney Sweeney regularly draws comparisons to Marilyn Monroe, this latest turn feels far closer to another famous blonde.
Britney Spears, then just 19, infamously debuted her single “I’m a Slave 4 U” at the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards while wearing a 7-foot albino Burmese python draped over her shoulders.
The OnlyFans arc is at the center of criticism; on message boards and social media, fans lament about the “deeper layers” of Cassie’s character that they feel are missing from the new season.
Meanwhile, the actress’s divisive public image has also attracted polarized reactions from fans.
Cassie receives considerable screen time in the show’s third season, prompting questions about whether her prominence can be attributed to Sweeney’s consistent ability to drum up publicity, both good and bad.
“Sydney Sweeney has great jeans” was American Eagle’s play on the idea that both Sweeney’s physical genes and the denim she wore were sought after. However, consumers accused the brand of promoting Western beauty standards.
In the trending “R/Euphoria” Reddit thread, several viewers commented on their disappointment in Sweeney’s character in season three of Euphoria.
“Don’t even get me started on f---ing Cassie. It’s become the Cassie show,” one wrote, hypothesizing that her status as “one of the most controversial actresses out there” is to blame for her prevalence. They added, “Which, alright, fine, do it, but for the love of God, make her plot more interesting!”
Another wrote, “All the interesting complexities of every single character have been completely torn down and disregarded. especially Cassie, it’s really disappointing seeing what they’ve done with her character and storyline.”
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