Sydney Sweeney Poses for Lingerie Shoot to Unveil Provocative New Project

Sydney Sweeney, 28, shared first looks at her new underwear company, Syrn (pronounced “Siren”), today with several Instagram posts.

The brand is set to launch tomorrow, Jan. 28, with a line comprised of four distinct collections, or “Sirens,” named Seductress, Romantic, Playful, and Comfy.

In a post that racked up 1 million “likes” in two hours, the Euphoria actress poses in one of the new garments. In the caption, she wrote, “This is lingerie you wear for YOU, no explanation, no apology.”

The photo carousel opens with a look from the “Seductress” line with the actress in a belly-baring white lace bodysuit that crisscrosses at the neck. Sweeney wears thigh-high sheer white stockings, shirt cuffs, and holds a pair of white pumps in an empty movie theater.

The second photo from Syrn’s Romantic collection shows Sweeney holding up a rose while wearing a lacy, high-necked bodysuit with hip ruffles.

The third promotional look, which comes from the Playful collection, features Sweeney in a cotton bralette and loose boxer shorts as she shimmies her track pants down her hips in a convenience store.

The fourth and final photo shows the actress in a look from Syrn’s Comfy line, kneeling as she models a cropped white tank and matching white underwear reminiscent of a classic Calvin Klein ad.

In a separate post on the Syrn account, Sweeney shared more from the “Seductress” line and modeled a black butt-baring thong in photos shot by Ellen von Unwerth.

Sweeney told Elle that she wanted to create an inclusive line with 44 sizes, ranging from 30B to 42DDD. “Boobs and bodies are like fingerprints; everyone’s are different, and I wanted to design for that,” she said.

The outlet reported that Seductress will be available first, followed by the three other collections in the “coming months.” It’s affordable, too, with most pieces priced under $100.

Sweeney and her soon-to-launch lingerie company already made headlines yesterday when TMZ reported that she could face charges for a guerrilla marketing promotion of Syrn.

The actress climbed atop the Hollywood Sign and draped it with bras from the new collection, only to receive an email warning from the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce that she did not have permission to touch or climb the iconic landmark.

Syrn is reportedly backed by Ben Schwerin, a partner at private equity firm Coatue. Jeff Bezos and Michael Dell, founder and CEO of Dell, have reportedly also invested heavily in the firm. This may be why the actress was seen at Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s Venice wedding this summer.

This isn’t the actress’s first experience modeling for a celebrity lingerie brand. Five years ago, she posed for Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty underwear line as a brand ambassador, wearing all-pink lingerie.