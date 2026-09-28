‘Survivor’ Host Reveals His Secret to Looking So Young at 64
The legendary TV host says this treatment is worth playing for.
Survivor host Jeff Probst has finally revealed his secret to great skin at 64.
Hosting 51 seasons of CBS’s long-running reality competition would leave a mark on most complexions, yet Survivor fans constantly comment on Probst’s age-defying appearance.
The five-time Emmy winner discussed his skincare regimen on the Sept. 24 episode of the New York Times’ podcast, Popcast.
Co-host Joe Coscarelli said he received listener requests to ask Probst about his “peptide stack.”
”No peptides,” Probst said. “Sunscreen. And I get a lot of this laser called the Fraxel laser.”
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He continued, “Every time I come back from Fiji, my [dermatologist] knows I’m coming in to take all that sun damage off. And it’s incredible.”
Starting in 2016 with Season 33, the show has been filmed in Fiji’s Mamanuca Islands, but earlier seasons were shot worldwide, including Malaysia, Panama, Brazil, and Nicaragua—locations with plenty of sunlight.
Fraxel laser is a skin resurfacing treatment that can help with signs of aging, scars, and sun damage. Downtime varies by the intensity of the chosen treatment and wavelength, as the skin may peel and flake in the following days.
Probst also discussed how he feels about aging, having been the face of the popular competition show for 26 years.
“Do I think about aging? Every day,” he admitted.
When asked whether a certain body part stresses him out, he pointed to his entire face.
“My face in general,” Probst said. “I mean, the aging that happens here that you just can’t get away from.”
Still, he said he wasn’t considering an eyelid lift because he worried the results would make his eyes look strange: “Then you look like this,” he said, raising his eyebrows high with his fingers and holding his eyes wide open. “So I’m accepting this eye thing.”
“It’s hard to see age, and there’s no stopping it,” Probst said.
But he had learned a few tricks with age.
“You learn things like posture, like, ‘Stand up, dude.’ Or have a shirt that fits. Maybe a little too tight, rather than too loose—I’ve never been afraid of a tight shirt,” he joked.
“On the other hand, I’m really, as of today, healthy. I’m living a great life. Aging is part of it,” Probst said. “You know, my friend says, ‘Just age gracefully and I say, ‘Not happening.’”
When the podcast posted a clip from the interview on Instagram, the comments proved that Probst’s routines were working.
People were crediting Probst for looking “as handsome as ever.”
“He looks amazing and hot,” one person commented. Another added, “Jess Probst is as cute now as he was in 2000, if not even cuter!“
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