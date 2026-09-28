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SECRET ADVANTAGE

‘Survivor’ Host Reveals His Secret to Looking So Young at 64

The legendary TV host says this treatment is worth playing for.

Jeff Probst

Robert Voets/CBS via Getty Images

By Roosa Rahkonen

Survivor host Jeff Probst has finally revealed his secret to great skin at 64.

Hosting 51 seasons of CBS’s long-running reality competition would leave a mark on most complexions, yet Survivor fans constantly comment on Probst’s age-defying appearance.

The five-time Emmy winner discussed his skincare regimen on the Sept. 24 episode of the New York Times’ podcast, Popcast.

Jeff Probst is the host of SURVIVOR, the highly anticipated new weekly reality-adventure series, premiering, Wednesday, May 31 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Monty Brinton/CBS

Jeff Probst on season 1 of “Survivor” in 2000.

Monty Brinton/CBS

Co-host Joe Coscarelli said he received listener requests to ask Probst about his “peptide stack.”

”No peptides,” Probst said. “Sunscreen. And I get a lot of this laser called the Fraxel laser.”

He continued, “Every time I come back from Fiji, my [dermatologist] knows I’m coming in to take all that sun damage off. And it’s incredible.”

Starting in 2016 with Season 33, the show has been filmed in Fiji’s Mamanuca Islands, but earlier seasons were shot worldwide, including Malaysia, Panama, Brazil, and Nicaragua—locations with plenty of sunlight.

Fraxel laser is a skin resurfacing treatment that can help with signs of aging, scars, and sun damage. Downtime varies by the intensity of the chosen treatment and wavelength, as the skin may peel and flake in the following days.

Jeff Probst has hosted “Survivor” for 26 years. Pictured here in 2010 and in 2022.

Jeff Probst has hosted “Survivor” for 26 years. Pictured here in 2010 and in 2022.

Monty Brinton;Robert Voets/CBS

Probst also discussed how he feels about aging, having been the face of the popular competition show for 26 years.

“Do I think about aging? Every day,” he admitted.

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When asked whether a certain body part stresses him out, he pointed to his entire face.

“My face in general,” Probst said. “I mean, the aging that happens here that you just can’t get away from.”

Jeff Probst attends the Survivor 50 Premiere Screening at Hall des Lumières on February 24, 2026, in New York City.

Jeff Probst attends the Survivor 50 Premiere Screening at Hall des Lumières on February 24, 2026, in New York City.

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for CBS Broadcastin

Still, he said he wasn’t considering an eyelid lift because he worried the results would make his eyes look strange: “Then you look like this,” he said, raising his eyebrows high with his fingers and holding his eyes wide open. “So I’m accepting this eye thing.”

“The Last Stand” – The stakes could not be higher at a crucial, muddy immunity challenge. Castaways must spark a win or flame out at a fire-making showdown to earn their way to the final three. Then, one castaway will be crowned Sole Survivor and awarded the $1 million prize, on the season 47 finale, followed by the After Show hosted by Jeff Probst, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, Dec. 18 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+(live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Jeff Probst serves as host and executive producer. Pictured (L-R): Rachel LaMont and Jeff Probst. Photo: CBS ©2024 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Highest quality screengrab available.

Jeff Probst also often protects his face with a cap. Pictured here with contestant Rachel LaMont on season 47 of “Survivor.”

CBS Broad/CBS

“It’s hard to see age, and there’s no stopping it,” Probst said.

But he had learned a few tricks with age.

“You learn things like posture, like, ‘Stand up, dude.’ Or have a shirt that fits. Maybe a little too tight, rather than too loose—I’ve never been afraid of a tight shirt,” he joked.

SURVIVOR: WINNERS AT WAR - Host Jeff Probst - Photo: Robert Voets/CBS Entertainment 2019 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Jeff Probst said he’s learned the importance of good posture and tight shirts as he has gotten older. Pictured here in 2019.

Robert Voets/CBS/ Robert Voets

“On the other hand, I’m really, as of today, healthy. I’m living a great life. Aging is part of it,” Probst said. “You know, my friend says, ‘Just age gracefully and I say, ‘Not happening.’”

When the podcast posted a clip from the interview on Instagram, the comments proved that Probst’s routines were working.

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People were crediting Probst for looking “as handsome as ever.”

“He looks amazing and hot,” one person commented. Another added, “Jess Probst is as cute now as he was in 2000, if not even cuter!“

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Roosa Rahkonen
Roosa RahkonenReporter, The Looker

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