WALTZ PRETENSES TV Personality Gets $6K Makeover After Viewers Mocked Her Looks The world-renowned dancer underwent dramatic facial rejuvenation following cruel comments about her “sagging skin.” Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

The popular judge of a British television competition says she underwent six cosmetic treatments after the show’s viewers scrutinized her looks.

Strictly Come Dancing head judge Shirley Ballas, 66, said her skin now looks better than it did at 56, thanks to undergoing NeoGen nitrogen plasma sessions.

“I’ve had my fair share of awful comments on social media. Things like, ‘Oh, you’ve got bingo wings,’ ‘Oh, you need to see to your face, you have sagging skin,’ or, ‘Your hair looks thin’,” she said, OK! reported.

“Now it’s shifted, and they say, ‘Yes, she’s definitely had a facelift. No one looks that good at 66.’”

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Ballas—a three-time champion of the prestigious Blackpool Dance Festival and a 10-time U.S. Latin American champion—has judged the competition show, similar to Dancing with the Stars, since 2017.

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She said that she felt “quite embarrassed” looking back at photos from her first year on the show.

Shirley Ballas said she felt embarrassed when looking at photos of herself in 2017. Pictured here at the launch of “Strictly Come Dancing” at Broadcasting House in London in 2017. Matt Crossick - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images

“I remember that back then I really wasn’t happy with my skin; I had sagging jowls, multiple lines, and wrinkles plus lots of little age spots,” Ballas said. “I often had to rely on tinted makeup and heavy foundation to cover all those problem areas.”

As she approached her mid-sixties, Ballas decided to invest in her looks.

“I turned 66 a few weeks ago, and the aging process is not slowing down. I need more support now than ever before, so I decided to up the ante on my treatments,” she said.

Shirley Ballas before and after her treatments. NeoGen

In 2026, Ballas visited Dr. Maude Calveley at the Ouronyx aesthetic clinic in London for a series of six NeoGen nitrogen plasma facials and a set of topical treatments.

The NeoGen nitrogen plasma facial utilizes heated nitrogen gas to stimulate the body’s natural collagen and elastin production.

The non-invasive treatment helps with sun damage and tightens and rejuvenates the skin.

One treatment costs roughly £750, or around $1,000, making the total for the six procedures £4,500, or around $6,000.

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Ballas had undergone the treatments before, but now she opted for a stronger version of the facial, which she admitted she was “nervous” for.

“My skin was shedding, and I thought my downtime would be about five days, and it was closer to 10 days,” she said. “But the results by going that little bit higher on the NeoGen machine are outstanding, and I have to say I’m happier than ever with my skin.”

Shirley Ballas and her son, Mark Ballas, were the judges of “Dancing With The Stars: The Next Pro.” Pictured here on the set of the U.S. competition show in 2026. Vince Valitutti/Disney via Getty Images

Ballas underwent the treatments while on a break from filming, and has no regrets: “I can safely say my skin hasn’t looked this good for over 10 years.”

She even earned compliments from her son, Mark Ballas, 40, a professional dancer who has appeared on 22 seasons of Dancing with the Stars.

The pair judged Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro, a DWTS spinoff, from July to August. Robert Irwin, the son of the late conservationist TKTK, hosted the show.

“While working with Mark, he kept looking at me and said, ‘I don’t know what you’re doing to your face mum but you look remarkable!’” Ballas said, adding, “He will probably never understand how good he made me feel saying that.”

Shirley Ballas was an award-winning professional dancer before becoming the main judge of “Strictly Come Dancing.” Pictured here on the TV show’s arena tour in 2020 in Birmingham, England. Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Next, Ballas will judge her 10th season of Strictly Come Dancing, and she feels great going in front of the camera.

“This is the most confident I’ve ever felt going into a new series,” she said. “I don’t think I’m ever going to retire, but I am going to keep taking care of myself and taking care of my skin. I certainly don’t think I look 66.”

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