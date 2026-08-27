‘SNL’ Star, 32, Looks Unrecognizable After Hair Transformation
Pete Davidson traded his usual short haircut for a drastic new look while filming his upcoming movie.
Pete Davidson is unrecognizable in his latest movie role.
On August 25, the 32-year-old comedian and actor was spotted filming his upcoming true crime thriller Tommy Karate in Brooklyn’s Bay Ridge neighborhood in New York. For the role, Davidson traded his usual short haircut for a look that’s a far cry from his signature style.
Davidson sported long dark hair that was parted down the middle, complete with loose curtain bangs, and wore piercing blue contact lenses and facial prosthetics.
The dramatic hairstyle is part of Davidson’s transformation for the film, in which he plays Tommy Pitera, a Bonanno crime family enforcer from Brooklyn whose martial arts skills earned him the nickname “Tommy Karate.”
The movie is based on Philip Carlo’s 2009 book The Butcher: Anatomy of a Mafia Psychopath and follows DEA agent Jim Hunt’s pursuit and capture of Pitera.
Davidson also serves as a producer and co-wrote the screenplay with director Justin Chon and Joseph Gay. The film co-stars Camila Mendes, Paul Walter Hauser and Simon Rex, and is expected to be released in 2027.
Davidson previously opened up about the project in March, telling Deadline, “Tommy Karate is the greatest mob story never told.”
“I’ve been working on this for over three years, and I’m beyond thrilled that it’s finally in motion,” he added. “Playing a role like this is a dream job.”
The new look marks another departure from the haircut Davidson has become known for throughout his career.
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During his eight-season run on Saturday Night Live, which began in 2014 when he was 20, Davidson frequently wore his hair short and cropped.
He became one of the show’s most recognizable young performers, particularly through his appearances on “Weekend Update” and his recurring Chad character.
Davidson left the show in 2022, though he has made guest appearances.
But Davidson has experimented with his hair before. In 2018, he debuted a platinum-blonde hairdo while dating Grammy-winning pop star Ariana Grande.
He has also bleached his hair for other appearances and projects over the years, including a brief sky blue moment in November 2018.
Years later, in 2022, he sported a buzz cut while dating Kim Kardashian.
In May, Davidson faced backlash for separating from model Elsie Hewitt just five months after welcoming their first child.
In a TikTok video posted May 16, Hewitt alleged she is solo-parenting their daughter, Scottie Rose, following their split.
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