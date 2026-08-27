WHO'S THAT? ‘SNL’ Star, 32, Looks Unrecognizable After Hair Transformation Pete Davidson traded his usual short haircut for a drastic new look while filming his upcoming movie. NBC/Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image

Pete Davidson is unrecognizable in his latest movie role.

On August 25, the 32-year-old comedian and actor was spotted filming his upcoming true crime thriller Tommy Karate in Brooklyn’s Bay Ridge neighborhood in New York. For the role, Davidson traded his usual short haircut for a look that’s a far cry from his signature style.

'SNL' alum Pete Davison traded his usual short hairstyle for a dramatic new look while filming his upcoming movie. Will Heath/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

Davidson sported long dark hair that was parted down the middle, complete with loose curtain bangs, and wore piercing blue contact lenses and facial prosthetics.

Davidson wore a longer hairstyle that parted down the middle. He matched it with piercing blue eye contacts that made him look unrecognizable. Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The dramatic hairstyle is part of Davidson’s transformation for the film, in which he plays Tommy Pitera, a Bonanno crime family enforcer from Brooklyn whose martial arts skills earned him the nickname “Tommy Karate.”

For his new film, "Tommy Karate," Davidson stars as the titular character, playing mobster Tommy Pitera. Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The movie is based on Philip Carlo’s 2009 book The Butcher: Anatomy of a Mafia Psychopath and follows DEA agent Jim Hunt’s pursuit and capture of Pitera.

Actress Camila Mendes co-stars opposite Davidson. He also serves as co-producer and co-writer. Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Davidson also serves as a producer and co-wrote the screenplay with director Justin Chon and Joseph Gay. The film co-stars Camila Mendes, Paul Walter Hauser and Simon Rex, and is expected to be released in 2027.

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Davidson previously opened up about the project in March, telling Deadline, “Tommy Karate is the greatest mob story never told.”

He described the role as his "dream job." Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

“I’ve been working on this for over three years, and I’m beyond thrilled that it’s finally in motion,” he added. “Playing a role like this is a dream job.”

The 'SNL' star left the show in 2018 after an eight-season run. Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images

The new look marks another departure from the haircut Davidson has become known for throughout his career.

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During his eight-season run on Saturday Night Live, which began in 2014 when he was 20, Davidson frequently wore his hair short and cropped.

He became one of the show’s most recognizable young performers, particularly through his appearances on “Weekend Update” and his recurring Chad character.

Davidson left the show in 2022, though he has made guest appearances.

Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande dated for less than half a year in 2018, during which time they became engaged. Kevin Mazur/WireImage

But Davidson has experimented with his hair before. In 2018, he debuted a platinum-blonde hairdo while dating Grammy-winning pop star Ariana Grande.

This isn't the first time Davidson has experimented with his look. He once dyed his hair icy blue in 2018. Screengrab/NBC

He has also bleached his hair for other appearances and projects over the years, including a brief sky blue moment in November 2018.

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian attended the 2022 Met Gala together. Gotham/Getty Images

Years later, in 2022, he sported a buzz cut while dating Kim Kardashian.

In May, Davidson faced backlash for separating from model Elsie Hewitt just five months after welcoming their first child.

In a TikTok video posted May 16, Hewitt alleged she is solo-parenting their daughter, Scottie Rose, following their split.

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