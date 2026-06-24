Lifestyle 'BREAKING THE CYCLE' ‘90s Music Legend Says Spiraling Shoplifting Addiction Nearly Destroyed Her The singer said her “whole world really turned upside down” after her parents divorced. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

One of the top musicians of the 1990s has revealed how her traumatic childhood spiraled into a shoplifting addiction years before she became a Grammy-nominated star.

Singer-songwriter Jewel Kilcher, typically referred to mononymously as Jewel, opened up last Tuesday in an episode of the No Magic Pill podcast about her journey from a homeless teenager stealing food in San Diego to a chart-topping artist determined to break the cycle of addiction that surrounded her growing up.

Kilcher, 52, said she was raised in a saddle barn in Alaska before her parents divorced when she was eight and her mother left. She was then raised mostly by her father, who she said became “physically abusive” and drank heavily.

The singer said she was primarily raised by her father, who became "physically abusive." Amy E. Price/Getty Images

“My whole world really turned upside down,” she said of the turbulent period in her life.

ADVERTISEMENT

The “You Were Meant for Me” singer said she spent much of her childhood performing with her parents in bars, where she watched adults try to numb themselves in destructive ways.

Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

“When I looked at all of these people in bars, I saw that everybody was trying to cover their pain,” Kilcher said. “And there were different ways to cover pain.”

From a young age, Kilcher made a pledge not to mask her pain with drugs and alcohol. Here, she attends the 12th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony at Barker Hangar on April 18, 2026 in Santa Monica, California. Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Witnessing the toll addiction took on the adults around her convinced Kilcher to swear off drugs and alcohol at an early age.

“I think just cuz I had such an extreme front row seat to see what it did,” she said. “It didn’t look glamorous.”

But Kilcher said her own unhealthy coping mechanism emerged after she moved out at 15 and ended up living alone in her car in San Diego.

“My panic attacks were getting worse. My agoraphobia was getting worse,” she said. “I didn’t have food. I didn’t have water. I didn’t have anything. I didn’t have gas for the car.”

Kilcher said her descent into shoplifting began with food as she struggled to get by.

Jewel said her addiction started out small, but eventually spiraled out of control. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

“It started with carrots, which apparently are the gateway vegetable,” Kilcher quipped, explaining that she was trying to learn about “food as medicine” while dealing with kidney problems.

Play Video

But what began as a survival tactic slowly turned into something she said she could no longer control.

“It kind of just evolved into stealing things that weren’t food and things that I didn’t need,” she said. “Stealing for me really became a real addiction. It was compulsive. I couldn’t control it.”

Kilcher said one humiliating moment in a dressing room finally jolted her awake.

The singer, who also wrote about the incident in her memoir, Never Broken: Songs Are Only Half the Story, recalled trying to shove a white dress she did not need down her pants.

After a humbling moment of self-reflection, Kilcher said she was determined to turn her life around. Michael Caulfield Archive/WireImage

Then she caught a glimpse of herself. “I saw my reflection in the mirror, and I was a statistic,” she said.

Kilcher said the moment forced her to confront the exact future she had been trying to avoid.

“I’m a homeless kid that is shoplifting, and I’m going to end up in jail or dead, you know, if this keeps going.”

The realization became a turning point for the singer, who would eventually grow to become a four-time Grammy nominee. Kilcher said she began retraining her mind by focusing on small, physical actions, including writing down everything she did with her hands over a two-week period.

After overcoming a turbulent childhood, Jewel Kilcher won the American Music Award for Favorite New Artist in the pop/rock category at 22. Fred Prouser/REUTERS

“I haven’t had a panic attack in two weeks,” the singer remembered realizing.

“What I stumbled on was being radically present,” she said. “Journaling about my hands all day … I literally would watch my hands open a door. I’d watch my hands not shake a hand, or whatever it was.”

The practice, she said, helped her interrupt the panic and compulsive behavior that had begun to define her life.

Unlock a year of full access to The Looker and The Daily Beast for $35. Recommended Annual Save 47 % $35 Year One then $ 59.99 yearly Select Discounted annual rate

Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Monthly $1 Welcome Offer then $ 5.99 monthly Select Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Ad-Free $99 Year One then $ 119.99 yearly Select Premium ad-free reading

Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ Total $ Continue with Google Continue with Facebook or continue with Email Continue

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe to unlock unlimited access to The Looker and The Daily Beast. Register Sign in Login dialog