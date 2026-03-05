British actress Sienna Miller is sick of being judged for her dating life—more specifically, the ages of the men she dates.

Miller, 44, discussed her relationship with actor Oli Green, 29, in an interview with Grazia magazine, calling out the perceived double standards in age-gap relationships.

“I remember being 21 and auditioning to be the love interest of a 45-year-old man,” Miller said, recalling her early career in Hollywood.

At 21, Miller landed roles in Layer Cake and Alfie. In those films, she starred opposite Daniel Craig, 14 years her senior, and Jude Law, nine years her senior, respectively.

Sienna Miller and Daniel Craig in "Layer Cake" in 2004. IMDb

“Things have moved on since then, but the idea of an older woman with a younger man, for example, is still fetishised rather than normalised,” she said, adding, “There’s a disparity there that I would love to see disappear.”

Miller and Green—who portrayed Kate Middleton’s ex-boyfriend Rupert Finch in Netflix’s The Crown—began dating in 2021 after meeting at a Halloween party.

The couple welcomed their first daughter in late 2023 or early 2024. (They have not publicly revealed their child’s birthday, but were spotted with the newborn in January 2024.) They announced at the Fashion Awards in December 2025 that their second baby is on the way.

Sienna Miller and Oli Green at a special celebration of "Dune: Part Two" in London in October 2024. Dave Benett/Getty Images for Warner Bros

Miller also has a daughter, Marlowe, 13, from her previous relationship with The Sandman actor Tom Sturridge, 40.

Miller told Vogue in 2024 that her first pregnancy with Green was unplanned, but that she had been more “psychologically prepared” than with Marlowe, with whom she gave birth at age 30.

Marlowe Sturridge with mother Sienna Miller in London in April 2025. Dave Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Savannah Miller Bridal

Age was on her mind during the pregnancy, with Miller telling Vogue that she would “love to get to a point where I didn’t feel the need to make a joke of my being older and having a baby.”

At the time of her Grazia interview, Miller was halfway through her third pregnancy and told the outlet she was excited but tired, and “hooked on vinegary things at the moment.”

Supermodel Cara Delevingne with Oli Green and Sienna Miller at The Eternity Charity Fundraiser in London in May 2022. Dave Benett/Getty Images

She also revealed in the Grazia interview that she had experienced postpartum hair loss after her last pregnancy. “They’re just starting to grow back properly, and now it’s all going to go again,” she explained.

At the moment, though, her long beach-blonde hair remains full. “My boyfriend likened it to a horse tail the other day,” she said. “I think he meant it was thick, you know, but I thought, ‘Great, excuse me while I go and do a hair mask.’”

Miller recalled her whirlwind romance with Law, 53, in the early 2000s, which led to a high-profile engagement in 2004 and an even higher-profile breakup after Law admitted to cheating on her with his children’s nanny in 2005. The couple reconnected in 2009 but broke up for good in 2011.

Sienna Miller and Jude Law in "Alfie" in 2004. IMDb/Paramount Pictures

“There were these preconceptions about who I was because of the way that I became famous very quickly, very young, and those preconceptions were much more powerful than anything that I could manifest or create artistically,“ she said.

Miller added, “I was pigeonholed as someone’s fashionable girlfriend, and I was capable of so much more than that—there was a much more violent lens shining on women back then."

Now, though, she believes public sentiment toward aging is moving in a positive direction.

“I think the whole world is embracing women as they age in a way that is unprecedented. I’m thinking of Dame Maggie Smith in that Loewe campaign, Charlotte Rampling for Givenchy and Massimo Dutti, we’re celebrating ageing in a way that we’ve never done before,” she said, adding, “You were kind of obsolete at 30, and that’s absolutely not the case anymore.”