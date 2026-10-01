‘Shark Tank’ Star Shares Photos From Before and After 3 Facelifts
The 77-year-old millionaire shocked fans by comparing her Season 1 appearance with her current look.
Shark Tank star Barbara Corcoran has amazed fans with her youthful appearance at 77, thanks to “a couple of facelifts.”
The real estate mogul and self-made millionaire celebrated Shark Tank’s 18th season by comparing her face from 17 years ago with her current look.
In the first photo she shared on Instagram, taken during the show’s first season in 2009, she smiled widely to the camera, her skin taut and her hair styled in a short, layered pixie cut.
In the second photo, from the set of the latest season in 2026, her hair was a few inches longer and her eyebrows a tad fuller, but otherwise, fans said she looked almost the same.
In the caption of the September 30 Instagram post, Corcoran wrote, “Season 18 of @sharktankabc premieres tonight! After all these years (and maybe a couple of facelifts! 😉), watching someone walk into the Tank with a dream still gets me."
She continued, “I know what it feels like to need just one person to believe in you, and getting to be someone’s fairy godmother is the best part of this job. Here’s to more big dreams, life-changing deals, and entrepreneurs who refuse to give up. Who’s watching the two-hour premiere with me tonight? 💙🦈”
“Your surgeon does such a wonderful job!!! You look fantastic!! Natural!“ one commenter wrote.
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Others said Corcoran was aging “like fine wine.”
“I think you somehow look younger,“ one person wrote. Another said Corcoran was ”aging in reverse.”
“I dream of having Barbara elite-level facelift money,“ one person quipped.
Corcoran has been honest about the procedures that she has undergone.
In June 2025, Corcoran listed her cosmetic tweaks on Instagram.
The list included three facelifts, an eyelid lift, a neck lift, a lower eyelid skin pinch, and a brow lift, along with quarterly dermal filler appointments and professional teeth-whitening.
Corcoran’s regimen also includes four laser treatments a year, a monthly brow lift, and haircuts and color every six weeks.
In a February interview with The Wall Street Journal, Corcoran said she had her first plastic surgery procedure in the late ‘90s: “My son was born when I was 48. I looked worn, and that was [when I got] my first eyelift.”
Corcoran has been married to former real estate broker and FBI agent Bill Higgins since 1988.
The couple has two adult children, real-estate private equity firm co-founder Tom and college student Kate. They also share four children from Higgins’ previous marriage.
Corcoran admitted that her television career boosted her desire to keep undergoing plastic surgeries.
In 2025, Corcoran told The New York Post that she had her first facelift “like five years” after the eyelid lift, and her latest around 2020.
“The facelift was huge,” she told The Wall Street Journal. “I decided I was going to get one every 10 years and stay young, especially being in the TV business.”
Corcoran, a fixture on the five-time Emmy-winning show since its first season, is joined in 2026 by returning co-judges Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner, and Daniel Lubetzky, along with guest judges.
Billionaire Mark Cuban, one of the most famous “sharks,” left the show in 2025.
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