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FACE VALUE

‘Shark Tank’ Star Shares Photos From Before and After 3 Facelifts

The 77-year-old millionaire shocked fans by comparing her Season 1 appearance with her current look.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - SEPTEMBER 23: (L-R) Business investors and television personalities Robert Herjavec, Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner and Kevin O'Leary attend the "Shark Tank" Season 8 Premiere at the Viceroy L'Ermitage Beverly Hills on September 23, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/WireImage)

Amanda Edwards/WireImage

By Roosa Rahkonen

Shark Tank star Barbara Corcoran has amazed fans with her youthful appearance at 77, thanks to “a couple of facelifts.”

The real estate mogul and self-made millionaire celebrated Shark Tank’s 18th season by comparing her face from 17 years ago with her current look.

In the first photo she shared on Instagram, taken during the show’s first season in 2009, she smiled widely to the camera, her skin taut and her hair styled in a short, layered pixie cut.

In the second photo, from the set of the latest season in 2026, her hair was a few inches longer and her eyebrows a tad fuller, but otherwise, fans said she looked almost the same.

Barbara Corcoran shocked fans by posting these side-by-side photos on Instagram, showing her 17-year transformation.

Barbara Corcoran shocked fans by posting these side-by-side photos on Instagram, showing her 17-year transformation.

Instagram/Barbara Corcoran

In the caption of the September 30 Instagram post, Corcoran wrote, “Season 18 of @sharktankabc premieres tonight! After all these years (and maybe a couple of facelifts! 😉), watching someone walk into the Tank with a dream still gets me."

She continued, “I know what it feels like to need just one person to believe in you, and getting to be someone’s fairy godmother is the best part of this job. Here’s to more big dreams, life-changing deals, and entrepreneurs who refuse to give up. Who’s watching the two-hour premiere with me tonight? 💙🦈”

SHARK TANK - From Mark Burnett, executive producer of "Survivor" and "The Apprentice," and Sony Pictures Television comes "Shark Tank," an exciting new reality show that gives budding entrepreneurs the chance to make their dreams come true and become successful - and possibly wealthy - business people. But the entrepreneurs must first try to convince five tough, multi-millionaire tycoons to part with their own hard-earned cash and give them the funding they need to jumpstart their ideas. Enter the Sharks of "Shark Tank" - Barbara Corcoran (Manhattan real estate titan), Kevin Harrington (king of infomercials), Robert Herjavec (technology tycoon), Daymond John (fashion mogul) and Kevin O'Leary (venture capitalist) - five multi-millionaires who lifted themselves up by their bootstraps to make their own entrepreneurial dreams come true and turned their ideas into empires. (Photo by Craig Sjodin/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

“Shark Tank” first aired in 2009. The original “Sharks” were multimillionaires Kevin Harrington, Kevin O’Leary, Daymond John, Barbara Corcoran, and Robert Herjavec.

Craig Sjodin/Disney via Getty Images

“Your surgeon does such a wonderful job!!! You look fantastic!! Natural!“ one commenter wrote.

Others said Corcoran was aging “like fine wine.”

Fans were shocked by Barbara Corcoran's youthful appearance.

Fans were shocked by Barbara Corcoran’s youthful appearance.

Instagram/Barbara Corcoran

“I think you somehow look younger,“ one person wrote. Another said Corcoran was ”aging in reverse.”

“I dream of having Barbara elite-level facelift money,“ one person quipped.

Fans were amazed by how similar Barbara Corcoran looked on season 1 and on season 18 of “Shark Tank.” Pictured here: 2009 and December 2025.

Fans were amazed by how similar Barbara Corcoran looked on season 1 and on season 18 of “Shark Tank.” Pictured here: 2009 and December 2025.

rederick M. Brown;John Nacion/Getty Images

Corcoran has been honest about the procedures that she has undergone.

In June 2025, Corcoran listed her cosmetic tweaks on Instagram.

American actress, singer and dancer Jasmine Guy, wearing a white outfit with gold and silver detail, attends the 63rd Academy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, 25th March 1991. (Photo by Michael Montfort/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)
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The list included three facelifts, an eyelid lift, a neck lift, a lower eyelid skin pinch, and a brow lift, along with quarterly dermal filler appointments and professional teeth-whitening.

Corcoran’s regimen also includes four laser treatments a year, a monthly brow lift, and haircuts and color every six weeks.

In June 2025, Barbara Corcoran revealed all of her cosmetic tweaks in an Instagram post.

In June 2025, Barbara Corcoran revealed all of her cosmetic tweaks in an Instagram post.

Instagram/Barbara Corcoran

In a February interview with The Wall Street Journal, Corcoran said she had her first plastic surgery procedure in the late ‘90s: “My son was born when I was 48. I looked worn, and that was [when I got] my first eyelift.”

Corcoran has been married to former real estate broker and FBI agent Bill Higgins since 1988.

The couple has two adult children, real-estate private equity firm co-founder Tom and college student Kate. They also share four children from Higgins’ previous marriage.

LOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 02: Bill Higgins and Barbara Corcoran attend the 141st Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 2, 2015 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Bill Higgins and Barbara Corcoran at the 141st Kentucky Derby in Louisville, Kentucky, in 2015.

Neilson Barnard/Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Corcoran admitted that her television career boosted her desire to keep undergoing plastic surgeries.

In 2025, Corcoran told The New York Post that she had her first facelift “like five years” after the eyelid lift, and her latest around 2020.

“The facelift was huge,” she told The Wall Street Journal. “I decided I was going to get one every 10 years and stay young, especially being in the TV business.”

SHARK TANK - “Beast Mode” - The season premiere brings “big-fish energy” as YouTube megastar MrBeast and Jeff Housenbold join as guest Sharks. Entrepreneurs pitch a DIY wedding video service, a finger-shaped caulking tool, an AI-powered ball and a mystery box of returned goods. WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 30 ( 9:02-10:01 p.m. EDT) on ABC. (Disney/Daniel Delgado Jr.) TOP: JEFFREY HOUSENBOLD, DANIEL LUBETZKY BOTTOM: BARBARA CORCORAN, KEVIN O'LEARY, LORI GREINER

Season 18 Sharks from bottom left: Barbara Corcoran, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner, and Daniel Lubetzky, with guest judge Jeffrey Housenbold (top left).

Daniel Delgado Jr./Disney

Corcoran, a fixture on the five-time Emmy-winning show since its first season, is joined in 2026 by returning co-judges Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner, and Daniel Lubetzky, along with guest judges.

Billionaire Mark Cuban, one of the most famous “sharks,” left the show in 2025.

Aaron Sorkin, Allison Janney, and Bradley Whitford attend the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018, in Hollywood, California.
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Roosa Rahkonen

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Roosa Rahkonen
Roosa RahkonenReporter, The Looker

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