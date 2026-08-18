SHARK SWANK ‘Shark Tank’ Millionaire Gets Plastic Surgery After Dramatic Weight Loss The beverage mogul opened up about her expensive “mommy makeover.” Getty Images/Instagram

Poppi co-founder Allison Ellsworth is showing off the dramatic results of a plastic surgery makeover after dropping 60 pounds and having three children.

The 38-year-old entrepreneur, who first became a public face of the prebiotic soda brand when she appeared on Shark Tank in 2018, revealed that she underwent a tummy tuck and a “little BBL” (Brazilian butt lift) earlier this year.

“I’ve actually lost over 60 pounds over the last three years, and I haven’t felt confident in my own skin in a while,” Ellsworth said in an April TikTok announcing the procedure. “And you guys know I’m usually the most annoyingly confident queen in the room.”

After dropping 60 lbs on GLP-1 medications, Ellsworth underwent a tummy tuck and skinny BBL. TikTok/ Allison Ellsworth

Ellsworth took her company, then called Mother Beverage, onto Shark Tank in 2018, where she landed a $400,000 investment from Rohan Oza. PepsiCo acquired Poppi in May 2025 in a deal valued at $1.95 billion.

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“I sold Poppi, and in all honesty, I could afford to go to the best, and I went to the best,” Ellsworth told People.

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After considering surgery for more than a year, Ellsworth chose New York plastic surgeon Dr. Ryan Neinstein. The Austin, Texas-based businesswoman first consulted with him over Zoom before traveling to New York and meeting him in person shortly before surgery.

Ellsworth alongside her plastic surgeon, Dr. Ryan Neinstein, after her round of cosmetic procedures. TikTok/ Allison Ellsworth

Ellsworth underwent a tummy tuck along with a small Brazilian butt lift, or BBL, intended to restore shape after weight loss rather than dramatically increase her size.

Neinstein explained in a TikTok with Ellsworth that the goal was a “better, not bigger booty,” adding that weight loss and loose skin can cause the buttocks to lose volume and drop.

Ellsworth documented the less glamorous side of recovery online, including bruising, swelling, surgical drains, compression garments, and even a video of herself wearing a diaper after surgery.

The entrepreneur documented her surgery journey for her TikTok followers, including tips for a smooth, speedy recovery. TikTok/ Allison Ellsworth

She told People that the candid posts received such a positive response that she decided to keep sharing the process.

Just two hours after surgery, Ellsworth told the outlet she felt “loopy” but well enough to get up and dance.

Her recovery included round-the-clock nursing care for the first four days, lymphatic drainage massages, hyperbaric chamber sessions, and compression garments.

“The by far worst part of it all for me was gas,” she wrote in one TikTok slideshow, recommending Gas-X, magnesium, and stool softeners for the first 48 hours.

The mogul shows off her collection of medications that got her through tummy tuck and Brazilian butt lift (BBL) recovery. TikTok/ Allison Ellsworth

Still, the physical recovery was not the only difficult part.

Three months after surgery, Ellsworth told People she was still swollen and only beginning to transition out of her surgical garments.

“All my clothes still fit the same,” she said. “I thought I was going to put them on and they were just going to fall off my hips.”

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Some items were actually tighter because swelling can take months to fully resolve, she said.

“That’s mentally been really hard for me,” Ellsworth added. “I’m hurting. You’re fatter than you feel, and you’re just mentally like, ‘What the f--- did I do?’”

One of her first celebratory outings after ditching the compression garments was a swimsuit shopping trip.

“I was like, ‘Oh my God, I’ve never worn a swimsuit with my belly button ever, my whole life,’” she said.

The entrepreneur's recovery included painful lymphatic drainage massages, which she said were ultimately worth it for reducing inflammation and swelling. TikTok/ Allison Ellsworth

And Ellsworth’s makeover is not finished yet.

She has said she plans to undergo breast augmentation in the future, but Neinstein explained that he deliberately did not perform the procedure during the same operation.

“We keep everything under six hours,” the surgeon said in a TikTok with Ellsworth, citing safety concerns. “So come back in about six months. We do the breast, which is a day procedure.”

“Safety first,” Ellsworth replied.

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