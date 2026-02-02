Serena Williams’s Trendy Bathroom Sauna Is Currently on Sale

Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Serena Williams, 44, gave a glimpse into her morning routine as a retired professional athlete and mother of two, including a surprisingly affordable in-home sauna.

In a set of Instagram stories, the 23-time Grand Slam champion lay in bed with a pink pillow, cuddled with a fuzzy blanket and a teddy bear, and headphones by her side. She spoke to the camera from beneath her cozy covers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Instagram/Serena Williams

“It is freezing out here. I gotta get up to take these kids to school. These kids are gonna be late. Because I need to leave in 10 minutes, and I’m snuggling under my warm blanky,” she said, adding, “I love a warm blanky.”

Williams shares two daughters, Alexis Olympia, 8, and Adira River, 2, with her husband, Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian, 42. The couple married in 2017 in New Orleans.

Serena Williams with husband Alexis Ohanian and daughter Alexis Olympia at the 2024 ESPY Awards. Tommaso Boddi/FilmMagic

“I need to get up,” she said to the camera. “Life is life-ing.”

Next, Williams posted a mirror selfie while brushing her teeth in a light gray tank top and dark gray underwear in her bathroom. A series of beauty essentials lines her countertop, including fragrance brand Byredo’s Suede handwash ($75, Byredo), a water flosser, a Zofgenow mouthwash dispenser ($32, Amazon), and Dr. Lift hand soap ($13, Amazon).

ADVERTISEMENT

Next to Williams’s shower stands a curiously large black curtain resembling a portable wardrobe. With a little digging, The Looker discovered it is likely the Nurecover SaunaPro, an in-home sauna that heats up to 185 degrees and utilizes red-light therapy to soothe pain and reduce stress. The sauna usually sells for $697, but it is currently on sale for $349.

Instagram/Serena Williams

Saunas are popular in the wellness movement, with studies indicating that heat therapy can improve longevity and heart health—ideal benefits for anyone, not just retired professional athletes.

In the next video, a fresh-faced Williams poses in a white tee, brown leggings, and a leopard scarf around her neck. Her hair was in braids.

Instagram/Serena Williams

“I am ready to take this kid to school, mama style,” she said while wrapping herself in a chic Burberry cape.

Williams made headlines last year by partnering with Ro, a telehealth company in which her husband is an investor, to market its GLP-1 drugs.

In her latest statement on the subject, Williams said that if semaglutides had been available during her career, she might have become an even better athlete.