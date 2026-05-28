This ‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Star Credits a $20 PDRN Mask for Camera-Ready Skin
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Whether you first met Miranda Hope through binge-watching Hulu’s hit reality TV series The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives or stumbled across her during “MomTok’s” rise on TikTok, chances are you’ve already wondered how the reality star and content creator’s skin always manages to look like she just stepped out of a facial appointment.
Now that she’s entered her late twenties (not to mention spends most days either filming, creating content, or posting online), the Utah-based mom of two has gradually built out a multi-step Korean skincare routine that might make even the most seasoned beauty editor stop and take notes.
Thankfully for the chronically nosy among us, she’s also refreshingly open about exactly what products and treatments are behind the glow.
Aside from giving glimpses into motherhood and her co-parenting journey with ex-husband Chase McWhorter, Hope regularly posts on TikTok about her beauty favorites, makeup tips, and cosmetic procedures, from Botox “Lip Flip” treatments to porcelain veneers.
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At a time when celebrities and influencers often gatekeep products, deny cosmetic work, or pretend they woke up looking camera-ready, Hope’s transparency is refreshing.
Naturally, we had to ask her to spill all of our favorite go-tos for summer. Ahead, Hope shares the K-beauty skincare duo she swears by daily, the bronzy SPF that’s replaced both her sunscreen and bronzer, and the plumping lip combo she never goes without.
Haircare
K18 AirWash Biomimetic Dry Shampoo
Mise en Scène Perfect Serum
Chris McMillan The Dry Texture and Volume Spray
Skincare
Haruharu Wonder Black Rice 5 Ceramide Barrier Moisturizing Cream
Haruharu wonder Black Rice Hyaluronic Toner
Medicube PDRN Pink Vita Coating Sheet Mask
Makeup
Colorescience Sunforgettable Total Protection Face Shield Bronze SPF 50
Make Up For Ever Artist Color Pencil Lip Liner
Lawless Forget The Filler Lip Plumper Line Smoothing Gloss
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