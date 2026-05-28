Lifestyle MOMTOK GLOW This ‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Star Credits a $20 PDRN Mask for Camera-Ready Skin The reality star’s current obsessions include a viral Korean beauty mask and a line-smoothing lip plumper. Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Andre Torrero

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Whether you first met Miranda Hope through binge-watching Hulu’s hit reality TV series The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives or stumbled across her during “MomTok’s” rise on TikTok, chances are you’ve already wondered how the reality star and content creator’s skin always manages to look like she just stepped out of a facial appointment.

Now that she’s entered her late twenties (not to mention spends most days either filming, creating content, or posting online), the Utah-based mom of two has gradually built out a multi-step Korean skincare routine that might make even the most seasoned beauty editor stop and take notes.

Thankfully for the chronically nosy among us, she’s also refreshingly open about exactly what products and treatments are behind the glow.

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Aside from giving glimpses into motherhood and her co-parenting journey with ex-husband Chase McWhorter, Hope regularly posts on TikTok about her beauty favorites, makeup tips, and cosmetic procedures, from Botox “Lip Flip” treatments to porcelain veneers.

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At a time when celebrities and influencers often gatekeep products, deny cosmetic work, or pretend they woke up looking camera-ready, Hope’s transparency is refreshing.

Naturally, we had to ask her to spill all of our favorite go-tos for summer. Ahead, Hope shares the K-beauty skincare duo she swears by daily, the bronzy SPF that’s replaced both her sunscreen and bronzer, and the plumping lip combo she never goes without.

Haircare

Amazon $ 48 K18 AirWash Biomimetic Dry Shampoo “The spray application is amazing—it refreshes my hair and really helps remove buildup and dirt without needing a full wash,” says Hope. Unlike traditional aerosol dry shampoos, K18’s non-aerosol AirWash Dry Shampoo uses patented OdorBIND technology to eliminate odor and absorb oil for up to three days without leaving a white cast or starchy residue. Shop At Amazon Shop At Sephora

Amazon $ 19 Mise en Scène Perfect Serum Hope reaches for this Korean hair serum whenever her hair needs a little extra TLC. “I always use this serum when my hair feels dry or frizzy,” she says. “It smooths everything out and leaves my hair soft and shiny.” Formulated with Golden Moroccan Argan Oil plus a blend of olive, coconut, jojoba, and marula oils, the Mise en Scène Perfect Serum protects hair from heat up to 446°F while adding visible shine and softness. Shop At Amazon

Sephora $ 38 Chris McMillan The Dry Texture and Volume Spray “I love this because it gives my hair texture and volume,” Hope said of the bestselling texturizing spray from the celebrity hairstylist behind the iconic Rachel haircut. This Dry Texture and Volume Spray delivers effortless body and grip without stiffness, making it ideal for building lived-in styles. Shop At Sephora

Skincare

Soko Glam $ 24 Haruharu Wonder Black Rice 5 Ceramide Barrier Moisturizing Cream “I’m currently in my Korean skincare era, and I love how hydrating these two are,” she says of the cream and the brand’s Black Rice Hyaluronic Toner. “They’re my everyday go-to right now.” The Black Rice 5 Ceramide Barrier Moisturizing Cream features five encapsulated ceramides that visibly melt into the skin on contact, along with fermented black rice extract for antioxidant protection. Shop At Soko Glam

Amazon $ 14 Haruharu wonder Black Rice Hyaluronic Toner The second half of Hope’s K-beauty daily duo, the Black Rice Hyaluronic Toner preps skin for everything that follows. Made with 2,000 ppm of fermented Korean black rice extract, hyaluronic acid, and beta-glucan, it delivers a visible plumping effect and helps condition the skin to better absorb serums and moisturizers. Alcohol-free and fragrance-free, it’s gentle enough for daily use morning and night. Shop At Amazon

Amazon $ 20 Medicube PDRN Pink Vita Coating Sheet Mask “This mask gives me an instant glow, and my skin feels plump and super light the next morning,” Hope says. The PDRN Pink Vita Coating Sheet Mask from Medicube is infused with salmon PDRN and a vitamin complex to visibly brighten and hydrate skin in a single use. Shop At Amazon

Makeup

Amazon $ 52 Colorescience Sunforgettable Total Protection Face Shield Bronze SPF 50 “[This SPF] gives my skin the perfect bronzed glow while giving sun protection and still being safe for my acne-prone skin,” Hope, a paid partner of Colorscience, says about the multitasking formula. The Face Shield Bronze SPF 50 is a lightweight, 100 percent mineral liquid sunscreen that doubles as a bronzing skin-tint, delivering a warm, sun-kissed bronze without any self-tanner. Aside from being acne-safe, it’s also oil-free, non-comedogenic (it won’t clog pores), hypoallergenic, and protects the skin against UVA/UVB, pollution, blue light, and infrared radiation. Shop At Amazon Shop At Nordstrom

Sephora $ 26 Make Up For Ever Artist Color Pencil Lip Liner Before applying the Lawless Forget the Filler Plumping Lip Gloss, Hope traces her pout with this bestselling lip liner. “These two are my go-to lip combo,” she tells us. “They work perfectly together for my everyday look,” Hope said. The ultra-popular Make Up For Ever Artist Color Pencil (reportedly a favorite of Hailey Bieber and Dua Lipa) delivers a smudge-proof, long-wearing liner that can define lips, eyes, and even cheeks. Shop At Sephora

Lawless $ 26 Lawless Forget The Filler Lip Plumper Line Smoothing Gloss The Lawless Forget The Filler Gloss is a clean, clinically tested formula that visibly increases lip volume with consistent use, while plumping up fine lines and moisturizing dry spots for an instantly fuller effect. Shop At Lawless Shop At Lawless

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