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THINNING ELSEWHERE

Scientists Flag New Concern for Men on GLP-1 Drugs

Drugs like Ozempic or Zepbound have an unfortunate side effect for men, a review has uncovered.

By Reagin von Lehe

GLP-1’s may be thinning more than just men’s waistlines, a shocking new review has found.

Drugs like Ozempic and Zepbound have exploded into the mainstream market—but so have anecdotal reports of hair thinning among patients, says a systematic review published in Science Progress.

The review found that male patients were seven percent more likely to experience hair loss if they had higher amounts of the gene that GLP-1 medications create.

Man applying hair treatment spray in a bathroom.

Scientists are studying whether GLP-1 use is linked to hair loss.

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“The main takeaway is that hair loss reported with GLP-1 drugs may not always be just temporary shedding from rapid weight loss,” Dr. Lynn Petukhova of NYU Langone Health told NBC News.

The study did not complete its own clinical trials, but did a genetic association analysis using existing databases.

“It was a genetics study, which means it can point to a possible biological link but cannot tell us exactly what any one patient will experience,” Petukhova said. “Our study does not mean everyone taking a GLP-1 drug should expect hair loss. It suggests that some people may be more biologically vulnerable than others, and we need more research to understand who those people are.”

Claudia Oshry opened up about her rapid hair loss after losing 70 lbs while taking GLP-1 medication.

Claudia Oshry opened up about her rapid hair loss after losing 70 lbs while taking GLP-1 medication.

Roy Rochlin/WireImage

The findings align with previous reports on GLP-1s and anecdotes from some public figures, including comedian and influencer Claudia Oshry, who said her hair was shedding rapidly while using Ozempic. She said that it took six to nine months for her hair shedding to slow and return to normal.

To prevent GLP-1-related hair loss, doctors most often prescribe minoxidil or finasteride. Checking your vitamins is also recommended, along with eating nutrient-rich foods like fish, eggs, Greek yogurt, cottage cheese, or nuts.

Reagin von Lehe
Reagin von LeheBreaking News Intern

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