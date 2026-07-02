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Scarlett Johansson, 41, Ditches Her Usual Makeup for Bare-Faced Video

The actress appeared makeup-free and radiant in the sunny outdoor video.

Cailey PetschHealth and Beauty Intern
Published
Updated
Scarlett Johansson attends the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020, in Los Angeles.

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Scarlett Johansson appeared more radiant than ever in a new video sharing her summer skincare routine.

The 41-year-old actress often favors bold makeup for red-carpet events, regularly wearing ruby lip colors, false lashes, and winged eyeliner.

Scarlett Johansson attends the U.K. premiere of "Transformers One" at Leicester Square in London on September 19, 2024.

Scarlett Johansson attends the U.K. premiere of "Transformers One" at Leicester Square in London on September 19, 2024, where she wore a rich terracotta smoky eye and matching satin lip color.

Mina Kim/REUTERS/Mina Kim

On June 29, the Lost in Translation star appeared makeup-free in a video posted to the Instagram account of The Outset, her award-winning skincare brand.

Scarlet Johansson shows off her two summer skincare essentials in an Instagram reel.

Scarlet Johansson shows off her two summer skincare essentials in an Instagram reel.

The Outset/Instagram

​Wearing an electric-blue bikini top, layered gold necklaces, and several gold rings, Johansson applies the Hydrasheer 100% Mineral Sunscreen ($44, Shop Now) with SPF 30 to her face.

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The Outset

The Outset Hydrasheer 100% Mineral Sunscreen With SPF 30

Shop Now The Outset

The sunscreen features a lightweight, fragrance-free formula, making it a solid choice for those who are sensitive to scent or heavy textures.

Scarlett Johansson displays her Hydrasheer Sunscreen in a video posted on The Outset’s Instagram.

Scarlett Johansson displays her Hydrasheer Sunscreen in a video posted on The Outset’s Instagram.

The Outset/Instagram

​In the Instagram post, the actress puts on a tan wicker hat and a pair of gold-rimmed Prada shades, then applies a generous coat of The Outset’s Lip Oasis Glossy Treatment lip gloss ($28, Shop Now).

The Outset

The Outset LIp Oasis Glossy Lipgloss Collection

Shop At The Outset

Johansson’s cheekily titled lip gloss shade, Skinny Dip, is a shimmering caramel-colored product from the brand’s summery Resort collection.

Scarlett Johansson applies her Skinny Dip lip gloss from The Outset in an Instagram Reel.

Scarlett Johansson applies her Skinny Dip lip gloss from The Outset in an Instagram Reel.

The Outset/Instagram

In the caption of the post, Johansson wrote, “The duo of the summer. Hydrasheer and Lip Oasis. Name a better pair—we’ll wait.”

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​On April 2, the actress last appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, wearing her long blond hair in the straight, mid-length style.

Scarlett Johansson poses on the red carpet at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards in 2025.

Scarlett Johansson poses on the red carpet at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards in 2025.

DANIEL COLE/REUTERS

​Commenters were struck not only by her effortless beauty but also by her latest hair transformation.

“Flawless skin, The Outset effect,” one fan wrote. Another said, “Beautiful hair, perfect skin.”

Scarlett Johansson fans comment on their love for her hair and skin in response to an Instagram reel from her skincare brand, The Outset.

Scarlett Johansson fans comment on their love for her hair and skin in response to an Instagram reel from her skincare brand, The Outset.

The Outset/Instagram

Johansson’s new lob, too, elicited nostalgia among commenters.

“Her Hair! Natasha is back,” one person wrote, referring to Natasha Romanoff, also known as Black Widow, who Johansson portrays in the Marvel cinematic universe.

Scarlett Johansson fans comment on their love for her short hair in response to an Instagram reel from her skincare brand, The Outset.

Scarlett Johansson fans comment on their love for her short hair in response to an Instagram reel from her skincare brand, The Outset.

The Outset/Instagram

​Another commentator shared a screengrab of Johansson in character as Natasha, seemingly to liken on-screen shoulder-grazing lob to her current cut.

Scarlett Johansson fans comment on their love for her nostalgic hair in response to an Instagram reel from her skincare brand, The Outset.

Scarlett Johansson fans comment on their love for her nostalgic hair in response to an Instagram reel from her skincare brand, The Outset.

The Outset/Instagram

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Cailey Petsch
Cailey PetschHealth and Beauty Intern

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