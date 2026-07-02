Scarlett Johansson, 41, Ditches Her Usual Makeup for Bare-Faced Video
Scarlett Johansson appeared more radiant than ever in a new video sharing her summer skincare routine.
The 41-year-old actress often favors bold makeup for red-carpet events, regularly wearing ruby lip colors, false lashes, and winged eyeliner.
On June 29, the Lost in Translation star appeared makeup-free in a video posted to the Instagram account of The Outset, her award-winning skincare brand.
Wearing an electric-blue bikini top, layered gold necklaces, and several gold rings, Johansson applies the Hydrasheer 100% Mineral Sunscreen ($44, Shop Now) with SPF 30 to her face.
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The Outset Hydrasheer 100% Mineral Sunscreen With SPF 30
The sunscreen features a lightweight, fragrance-free formula, making it a solid choice for those who are sensitive to scent or heavy textures.
In the Instagram post, the actress puts on a tan wicker hat and a pair of gold-rimmed Prada shades, then applies a generous coat of The Outset’s Lip Oasis Glossy Treatment lip gloss ($28, Shop Now).
The Outset LIp Oasis Glossy Lipgloss Collection
Johansson’s cheekily titled lip gloss shade, Skinny Dip, is a shimmering caramel-colored product from the brand’s summery Resort collection.
In the caption of the post, Johansson wrote, “The duo of the summer. Hydrasheer and Lip Oasis. Name a better pair—we’ll wait.”
On April 2, the actress last appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, wearing her long blond hair in the straight, mid-length style.
Commenters were struck not only by her effortless beauty but also by her latest hair transformation.
“Flawless skin, The Outset effect,” one fan wrote. Another said, “Beautiful hair, perfect skin.”
Johansson’s new lob, too, elicited nostalgia among commenters.
“Her Hair! Natasha is back,” one person wrote, referring to Natasha Romanoff, also known as Black Widow, who Johansson portrays in the Marvel cinematic universe.
Another commentator shared a screengrab of Johansson in character as Natasha, seemingly to liken on-screen shoulder-grazing lob to her current cut.
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