Lifestyle LESS IS MORE Scarlett Johansson, 41, Ditches Her Usual Makeup for Bare-Faced Video The actress appeared makeup-free and radiant in the sunny outdoor video. Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Scarlett Johansson appeared more radiant than ever in a new video sharing her summer skincare routine.

The 41-year-old actress often favors bold makeup for red-carpet events, regularly wearing ruby lip colors, false lashes, and winged eyeliner.

Scarlett Johansson attends the U.K. premiere of "Transformers One" at Leicester Square in London on September 19, 2024, where she wore a rich terracotta smoky eye and matching satin lip color. Mina Kim/REUTERS/Mina Kim

On June 29, the Lost in Translation star appeared makeup-free in a video posted to the Instagram account of The Outset, her award-winning skincare brand.

Scarlet Johansson shows off her two summer skincare essentials in an Instagram reel. The Outset/Instagram

​Wearing an electric-blue bikini top, layered gold necklaces, and several gold rings, Johansson applies the Hydrasheer 100% Mineral Sunscreen ($44, Shop Now) with SPF 30 to her face.

Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Outset The Outset Hydrasheer 100% Mineral Sunscreen With SPF 30 Shop Now The Outset

The sunscreen features a lightweight, fragrance-free formula, making it a solid choice for those who are sensitive to scent or heavy textures.

Scarlett Johansson displays her Hydrasheer Sunscreen in a video posted on The Outset’s Instagram. The Outset/Instagram

​In the Instagram post, the actress puts on a tan wicker hat and a pair of gold-rimmed Prada shades, then applies a generous coat of The Outset’s Lip Oasis Glossy Treatment lip gloss ($28, Shop Now).

The Outset The Outset LIp Oasis Glossy Lipgloss Collection Shop At The Outset

Johansson’s cheekily titled lip gloss shade, Skinny Dip, is a shimmering caramel-colored product from the brand’s summery Resort collection.

Scarlett Johansson applies her Skinny Dip lip gloss from The Outset in an Instagram Reel. The Outset/Instagram

In the caption of the post, Johansson wrote, “The duo of the summer. Hydrasheer and Lip Oasis. Name a better pair—we’ll wait.”

Play Video

​On April 2, the actress last appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, wearing her long blond hair in the straight, mid-length style.

Scarlett Johansson poses on the red carpet at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards in 2025. DANIEL COLE/REUTERS

​Commenters were struck not only by her effortless beauty but also by her latest hair transformation.

“Flawless skin, The Outset effect,” one fan wrote. Another said, “Beautiful hair, perfect skin.”

Scarlett Johansson fans comment on their love for her hair and skin in response to an Instagram reel from her skincare brand, The Outset. The Outset/Instagram

Johansson’s new lob, too, elicited nostalgia among commenters.

“Her Hair! Natasha is back,” one person wrote, referring to Natasha Romanoff, also known as Black Widow, who Johansson portrays in the Marvel cinematic universe.

Scarlett Johansson fans comment on their love for her short hair in response to an Instagram reel from her skincare brand, The Outset. The Outset/Instagram

​Another commentator shared a screengrab of Johansson in character as Natasha, seemingly to liken on-screen shoulder-grazing lob to her current cut.

Scarlett Johansson fans comment on their love for her nostalgic hair in response to an Instagram reel from her skincare brand, The Outset. The Outset/Instagram

Play Video

Unlock a year of full access to The Looker and The Daily Beast for $35. Recommended Annual Save 47 % $35 Year One then $ 59.99 yearly Select Discounted annual rate

Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Monthly $1 Welcome Offer then $ 5.99 monthly Select Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Ad-Free $99 Year One then $ 119.99 yearly Select Premium ad-free reading

Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ Total $ Continue with Google Continue with Facebook or continue with Email Continue

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe to unlock unlimited access to The Looker and The Daily Beast. Register Sign in Login dialog