Lifestyle ON TUESDAYS, WE WEAR YELLOW Savannah Guthrie Shocks Co-Hosts With Sudden Outfit Change on ‘Today’ Show The longtime NBC anchor switched dresses mid-broadcast to match her colleagues.

Savannah Guthrie accidentally turned a mild Today show wardrobe mishap into an impressive live-TV fashion moment.

The 54-year-old co-anchor showed up for Tuesday’s broadcast in a bright blue-collared dress, only to slowly realize she had become the odd woman out on her own set.

One by one, her colleagues appeared in shades of sunshine yellow, and by the time the camera panned across the couch, Guthrie’s vibrant blue dress made it clear she had somehow missed the day’s unofficial theme.

Savannah Guthrie appeared to have missed the yellow dress code memo ahead of Tuesday's show. Today Show

Dylan Dreyer first popped up in a bright yellow-and-white dress during a weather update. Then came Jenna Bush Hager and Sheinelle Jones, both also wearing yellow. Craig Melvin even managed to split the difference with a yellow-and-blue tie.

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Carson Daly, who was also dressed in blue, was the first to call out the apparent coup.

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“Savannah didn’t get the yellow memo today,” he joked. “You all coordinated.”

Guthrie tried to make the best of it, pointing to Melvin’s tie as evidence that at least someone had attempted diplomacy.

After Jill Martin was spotted wearing yellow, Guthrie decided to make a quick wardrobe change. Today Show

“Look at Craig, he’s diplomatic,” she said. “He’s yellow and blue.”

But the final straw arrived when Steals and Deals correspondent Jill Martin appeared on screen in yet another yellow top. By then, Guthrie had seen enough.

“Jill is here. Oh, look who’s wearing yellow!” Guthrie said before the show cut to a commercial. “You guys, did you really have a memo? I’m changing!”

Moments later, Guthrie reappeared on the Today show plaza in a yellow gingham dress, instantly transforming from the excluded friend to the most committed member of the unofficial dress code. Her co-hosts were stunned that she had pulled off the swap so quickly.

After the commercial break, Guthrie appeared in a matching yellow dress alongside her co-hosts. Today Show

“I did, girls! I wanted to be with my ladies,” Guthrie said as she showed off the new look.

Melvin could barely believe the turnaround.

“Oh my God, you changed that fast!” he said.

The group insisted the accidental color scheme was not some masterfully coordinated morning-show ambush. Jones told viewers the matching looks were a coincidence on her end, saying she had simply worn her yellow blouse to work that day.

Hager, however, was ready to turn the bit into a new weekly tradition.

“I told her on Tuesdays we wear yellow,” she said.

“We’re starting it today!” Guthrie shot back.

Daly joined in and quickly swapped out his blue tie for a matching yellow one. Today Show

That left Daly as the last holdout. Wearing a blue suit and tie, he initially insisted he did not feel left out and claimed he did not own anything yellow. Melvin offered him a spare yellow tie. Guthrie jokingly offered him another spare yellow dress.

Daly initially passed on the generous offers— at least at first.

After another commercial break, he returned with one very obvious update: Melvin’s yellow tie around his neck.

“Nothing to see here,” Daly quipped.

“Now that is impressive,” Guthrie said.

Guthrie revealed that yellow is her favorite color, making Tuesday’s wardrobe mix-up all the more fitting once she joined in.

The sunny shade has taken on extra meaning for Guthrie and the Today team over the last five months.

Yellow ribbons and flowers were used as a show of support after Guthrie’s mother, Nancy Guthrie, 84, disappeared from her Tucson, Arizona, home earlier this year.

Nancy Guthrie was abducted from her home in Tucson, Arizona, on February 1. Blood and signs of forced entry were discovered at the home, authorities said. NBC/Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I

The case remains active, and the FBI has asked anyone with information about Nancy Guthrie’s whereabouts to contact investigators and has offered a $ 100,000 reward.

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