Lifestyle RUMER HAS IT Hollywood Nepo Baby Offers Bizarre Reason Her Face ‘Physically Changed’ No serums, creams, or procedures are attributed to her youthful appearance. Michael Kovac/Getty Images

The daughter of two prominent Hollywood stars put to rest speculation that she underwent plastic surgery, offering an unconventional explanation for her “physical changes.”

“I’m hotter than I’ve ever been,” Rumer Willis, the eldest daughter of actors Bruce Willis, 71, and Demi Moore, 63, said on the May 18 episode of The Inside Edit podcast.

She added, “And that’s not because I’ve had a bunch of plastic surgery.”

Actress Rumer Willis attends the EWG's 16th Annual Earth Day Dinner in 2026. Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

​I don’t even get Botox anymore, I wish,” Willis told host Maeve Reilly. “That’s why I have all these lines on my forehead when I talk.”

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Rather than receiving injections of the popular muscle-paralyzing neurotoxin, Willis pointed to an inner shift as the basis for her outer changes.

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Rumer Willis poses with a dark bob and green dress at the 91st Academy Awards in 2019. DANNY MOLOSHOK/REUTERS

“My face, literally, has physically changed from spiritual work I have done. Which has been crazy,” she said.

This work, she said, includes incorporating therapeutic treatments into her life.

“I’ve been working with this gal who’s specifically a trauma therapist for complex PTSD, which is a crazy thing to look at,” Willis explained. “And it’s allowing myself to be angry, allowing myself to not wallow in being a victim of my circumstances and, you know, having that be a label or a flag.”

Motherhood, too, prompted Willis to feel more empowered in her abilities and secure in her sense of self.

Rumer Willis attends the Vanity Fair Oscar party in Beverly Hills during the 92nd Academy Awards in 2020. DANNY MOLOSHOK/REUTERS

“I think I had this layer of hiding—you know, I had this layer of like, ‘Don’t see me, I’m not pretty,’" she admitted. “And I feel like once I had [Louetta], all of a sudden I was like, I can do anything, you know?”

Louetta, 3, is Willis’s only child. Her father is Derek Thomas, 40, from whom Willis separated in 2024.

Actress Rumer Willis arrives for the L.A. Gay & Lesbian Center’s Annual “An Evening With Women” with rose colored hair and a side part in 2024. Kevork Djansezian/REUTERS

Willis has encountered similar rumors about her cosmetic tweaks since her twenties.

“I know there’s something that came up recently about me getting plastic surgery, and it’s not true,” she told ET in 2014.

“If I do want to... get a boob job or change things about myself, I’m not going to lie about myself,” she said. “If I choose to do something to myself, it’s because I’ve thought about it.”

“And if it’s going to make me feel better, I won’t be ashamed of the choices that I make,” she added.

Rumer Willis, Demi Moore, Bruce Willis, Scout Willis, Emma Heming Willis, and Tallulah Willis attend Demi Moore’s 'Inside Out' Book Party in 2019. Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Rumer grew up in the public eye with her siblings, Scout Willis, 37, and Tallulah Willis, 32. She also had two half-sisters, ages 14 and 12, from her father’s marriage to his second wife, Emma Heming Willis.

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