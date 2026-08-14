Reese Witherspoon’s Son, 22, Looks Just Like His Dad in Shirtless Snap
The young model’s resemblance to his famous father is striking.
The son of actors Reese Witherspoon, 50, and Ryan Phillippe, 51, looks more like his famous father than ever in new photos.
Deacon Phillippe modeled tops, jeans, and boxers for Eli Russell Linnetz’s clothing brand erl in photos shared on Instagram on Wednesday.
In the shirtless photos, the 22-year-old paid uncanny resemblance to his father in his 1997 film I Know What You Did Last Summer.
Ryan was also 22 while filming the horror hit.
Commenters quickly pointed out the resemblance between Deacon and his father.
“Of course, he is his son,” wrote one person.
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“Now we need a Cruel Intentions photo shoot,” one fan demanded, referencing the thriller that starred Deacon’s A-list parents.
Another person who enjoyed the steamy shoot quipped, “This is the nepotism I wanna see.”
Deacon is not the only one of Witherspoon’s and Ryan’s two children who bears a remarkable resemblance to the former couple.
Their daughter, Ava, 26, is often called a carbon copy of Witherspoon, 50. The aspiring actress shares her mother’s big blue eyes, high cheekbones, and sparkling smile.
Witherspoon and Ryan first met at her 21st birthday party in 1997.
“I don’t know what came over me—maybe the seven Midori sours—but I told him, ‘I think you’re my birthday present,’” she told Jane magazine in 1998.
The couple got engaged in 1998 while filming Cruel Intentions, which starred several other top-billed actors of the era (Sarah Michelle Gellar, Selma Blair, Sean Patrick Thomas) and came out the following year.
They solidified their status as a ‘90s “it” couple when they married in June 1999 and welcomed Ava that same year. Witherspoon was only 23 at the time.
The couple announced their separation in 2006, but often get together to celebrate their children’s milestones like birthdays and graduations.
In 2011, Witherspoon got married to former talent agent Jim Toth, 56.
The couple welcomed a son, Tennessee Toth, in 2012, but announced their divorce in 2023.
Ryan never remarried, but he welcomed his third child, Kai, with his ex-girlfriend, Pitch Perfect actress Alexis Knapp, in 2011.
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