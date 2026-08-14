BLAST FROM THE PAST Reese Witherspoon’s Son, 22, Looks Just Like His Dad in Shirtless Snap The young model’s resemblance to his famous father is striking. Jon Kopaloff/Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

The son of actors Reese Witherspoon, 50, and Ryan Phillippe, 51, looks more like his famous father than ever in new photos.

Deacon Phillippe modeled tops, jeans, and boxers for Eli Russell Linnetz’s clothing brand erl in photos shared on Instagram on Wednesday.

In the shirtless photos, the 22-year-old paid uncanny resemblance to his father in his 1997 film I Know What You Did Last Summer.

Ryan was also 22 while filming the horror hit.

Ryan Phillippe in his 1997 horror hit “I Know What You Did Last Summer” and Deacon Phillippe modeling for erl in 2026. IMDb/Columbia Pictures;Instagram/Eli Russell Linnetz

Commenters quickly pointed out the resemblance between Deacon and his father.

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“Of course, he is his son,” wrote one person.

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As a teenager, Ryan Phillippe played Billy Douglas on "One Life to Live" in 1992. Steve Fenn/Disney General Entertainment Con

“Now we need a Cruel Intentions photo shoot,” one fan demanded, referencing the thriller that starred Deacon’s A-list parents.

Another person who enjoyed the steamy shoot quipped, “This is the nepotism I wanna see.”

Deacon Phillippe and his mother, Reese Witherspoon, at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, in January 2024. Mike Blake/Reuters

Deacon is not the only one of Witherspoon’s and Ryan’s two children who bears a remarkable resemblance to the former couple.

Their daughter, Ava, 26, is often called a carbon copy of Witherspoon, 50. The aspiring actress shares her mother’s big blue eyes, high cheekbones, and sparkling smile.

Reese Witherspoon and her lookalike daughter, Ava Phillippe, in Beverly Hills in 2024. Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co

Witherspoon and Ryan first met at her 21st birthday party in 1997.

“I don’t know what came over me—maybe the seven Midori sours—but I told him, ‘I think you’re my birthday present,’” she told Jane magazine in 1998.

The couple got engaged in 1998 while filming Cruel Intentions, which starred several other top-billed actors of the era (Sarah Michelle Gellar, Selma Blair, Sean Patrick Thomas) and came out the following year.

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe in New York City, 1998. Victor Malafronte/Getty Images

They solidified their status as a ‘90s “it” couple when they married in June 1999 and welcomed Ava that same year. Witherspoon was only 23 at the time.

The couple announced their separation in 2006, but often get together to celebrate their children’s milestones like birthdays and graduations.

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party in Beverly Hills, California, in 2017. Danny Moloshok/Reuters

In 2011, Witherspoon got married to former talent agent Jim Toth, 56.

The couple welcomed a son, Tennessee Toth, in 2012, but announced their divorce in 2023.

Ryan never remarried, but he welcomed his third child, Kai, with his ex-girlfriend, Pitch Perfect actress Alexis Knapp, in 2011.

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