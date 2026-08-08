Lifestyle BACKTRACKING Reality Star Regrets Getting Controversial Plastic Surgery 6 Times The “Big Brother” cast member reflected on “chasing perfection, but perfection doesn’t exist.” Instagram/Lateysha Grace

Big Brother star Lateysha Grace revealed that she regrets undergoing a controversial plastic surgery procedure six times.

The 33-year-old Welsh reality star opened up about her decision to have her Brazilian butt lift (BBL) reversed after years of struggling with her changing body and the pressure to look a certain way.

Lateysha Grace attends a photocall ahead of the new series of 'The Valleys' on September 24, 2012, in London, England. Mike Marsland/WireImage

Grace first appeared on Big Brother at age 23 in 2016. After her initial stint on reality television, she pursued a career in the genre, appearing in Celebrity Fat Fighters and Celebrity Ex On The Beach in 2017 and 2020, respectively.

A public-facing career came with unique challenges, however. In an interview for the U.K. documentary Olivia Attwood: The Price of Perfection, aired on Friday by Good Morning Britain, she said she had spent years trying to achieve an idealized version of her body, including undergoing several Brazilian butt lifts.

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“I was constantly, constantly chasing perfection, but perfection doesn’t exist,” she admitted.

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A Brazilian butt lift is a cosmetic procedure that uses liposuction to remove fat from areas of the body, such as the abdomen, hips, or thighs, before injecting that fat into the buttocks to create a fuller shape.

“It’s the most dangerous procedure in plastic surgery because there are few veins in the buttock that connect to the main inferior vena cava going back to your heart,” Botched star and renowned plastic surgeon Dr. Terry Dubrow said on E!’s Hot Goss in March.

Dr. Dubrow, who will not perform the procedure on any patient, warned that “if you inadvertently inject into it, you get a fat embolism.”

Grace told followers that she had considered getting her BBL removed "for a long time" Instagram/@lateysha_grace

Grace went further, saying she would return to the body she had before the procedures if she could.

“It’s actually so sad that I’ve had to put my body through that because of reckless decisions I made when I was younger,” Grace said. “I wish to God now I could go back and just speak to myself as an 18-year-old and be like, ‘You were perfect. Just stay as you are.’”

Lateysha Grace attends the Shein VIP party at Creamfields festival on August 26, 2022. Shirlaine Forrest/Getty Images for SHEIN

Now, Grace, who frequently documents her physical transformations for her Instagram followers, says she’s questioning the cosmetic procedure she once desired.

In February, Grace wrote on Instagram, “Today I had my consultation to have my BBL removed. It’s something I’ve wanted for a long time.”

Doctors previously told her the procedure couldn’t be reversed, she said, but she had since found a London clinic that could help.

Lateysha Grace attends the National Television Awards 2020 at The O2 Arena on January 28, 2020, in London, England. Karwai Tang/WireImage

“Going down this route again is hard, especially after trying everything to slim down naturally and seeing my hips just not budge,” she wrote.

Grace has also received criticism about her body from strangers online. In October, she responded to a commenter who told her to “fix” her body and her curves.

“The amount of vile comments I’ve had about my body is honestly disgusting,” she wrote. “Some people really need to focus on themselves instead of judging other women’s bodies.”

Lateysha Grace at the 2017 BET Awards at Microsoft Square on June 25, 2017, in Los Angeles. Maury Phillips/Getty Images

Grace said she had lost nearly “three stone” (42 pounds) since having her daughter, Navy, and that the comments still hurt.

“But rather than let it let me down, I use it as a fuel,” she wrote. “So thank you for the lovely comment! It’s only pushing me to go even harder in the gym.”

XNY/Star Max/GC Images

Grace’s comments come as more celebrities have spoken publicly about changing their minds about cosmetic procedures.

In 2024, singer SZA spoke about regretting her own BBL in an interview with British Vogue, noting, “I’m so mad I did that.”

Friends star Courteney Cox reflected on her experience with facial injectables like Botox and fillers.

“There was a time when you go, ‘Oh, I’m changing. I’m looking older.’ And I tried to chase that youthfulness for years,” the Scream alum said in a March 2023 episode of Kirbie Johnson and Sara Tan’s Gloss Angeles podcast.

“And I didn’t realize that, oh, s**t, I’m actually looking really strange with injections and doing stuff to my face that I would never do now.”

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