Lifestyle GORY STORY ‘Real Housewives’ Star Shares Startling Video Just Hours After Plastic Surgery “I turned 60 and decided to do something for myself.” Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images;Instagram/Kathy Wakile

A Real Housewives of New Jersey alum shared a video of herself just a few hours after undergoing major plastic surgery.

Kathy Wakile, 60, filmed an Instagram video on Wednesday that showed off the drains, heavy bandages, and surgical markings on her face. In the video, she explained that she underwent plastic surgery just two hours prior.

“Today I had a neck and lower facelift, along with a brow lift and lower blepharoplasty,” Wakile, a restauranteur and former Bravo star, wrote in the caption.

Kathy Wakile posted an Instagram video just hours after her multiple plastic surgeries. Instagram/Kathy Wakile

Wakile, a mother of two and grandmother of one, explained that she hoped to restore and refresh her appearance.

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Her surgeries of choice are most often used for this exact purpose: During a neck lift and lower facelift, the surgeon removes excess skin from the lower face to create a smoother neck and a more defined jawline, reducing the appearance of jowls.

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A brow lift can help with forehead wrinkles and heavy upper eyelids, and a lower blepharoplasty can diminish the appearance of under-eye bags.

Kathy Wakile updated her followers on Instagram Stories as she was on her way to her follow-up appointment on Thursday. Instagram/Kathy Wakile

“This isn’t about changing the face I’ve known and loved for 60 years,” she wrote, thanking her plastic surgeon, Dr. T. Y. Steven Ip, for the smooth journey.

Wakile was experiencing some swelling, but the recovery had been good so far.

“I haven’t taken any pain meds because I don’t have any pain. I feel great,” she noted, adding that she was excited for the results.

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Multiple fellow Real Housewives stars jumped into the comments to wish her well.

The Real Housewives of Rhode Island star Rulla Nehme Pontarelli, who revealed her nose job and lip lift results on Sunday, wrote, “Wow, you are amazing! You always look fabulous but I wish you the best with your healing journey since you have taken this step. ❤️"

Jacqueline Laurita, a Real Housewives of New Jersey alum who underwent a facelift and a neck lift with Dr. T. Y. Steven Ip in May 2025, offered her support.

“I can tell you are going to look SO good,” Laurita wrote. “You already look so good only one day out! So exciting! [Dr. Ip] is truly amazing! ❤️👏😍“

In a comment, Wakile thanked Laurita for introducing her to the plastic surgeon.

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On Tuesday, before her surgery, Wakile shared an Instagram video explaining her reasoning for the procedure and her choice to be open about it.

“I turned 60 this year. I’ve been deliberating for quite some time about having some cosmetic surgery,” she said, adding that she was aiming for a more “youthful” appearance.

Wakile pulled her skin back on camera, showing what she was trying to achieve, saying, “I’ve had injectables in the past, but there’s just so much that they could do.”

Before her surgery, Kathy Wakile explained what she hoped to achieve in a video. Instagram/Kathy Wakile

Wakile chose to be open about her journey because she suspected people would speculate about the transformation anyway, and she also wanted to break the stigma around cosmetic surgery.

In the caption, she wrote, “This year, I turned 60 and decided to do something for myself.”

Her doctors, she wrote, understood her goals: “A conservative approach that would leave me looking like myself—just a little more rested, refreshed, and revived.”

Kathy Wakile said she wanted to achieve a more youthful appearance with plastic surgery. Pictured here in 2013 in New York City with her then-castmate, Melissa Gorga. Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images

“I’m sharing my journey because I know so many people worry about what others will say,” Wakile wrote.

Adding, “Can we normalize supporting one another instead of judging one another for the choices we make about our own bodies? What makes someone feel confident and comfortable in their own skin is their decision alone.”

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