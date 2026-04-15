Lifestyle IN THE REARVIEW MIRROR ‘Real Housewives’ Star Hospitalized After Illegal Cosmetic Injections “That was really the worst thing I ever did to myself.” Kevin Wurm/Reuters

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star K. Michelle recently revealed that she underwent surgery after suffering complications from her illegal butt injections.

The singer-songwriter, who first became known through the TV show Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, was preparing to perform at the 2025 Academy of Country Music Honors on Aug. 20 when she realized something was wrong.

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“I’m sitting there, minding my business, and I stand up—the whole couch is soaking wet,” she said in a TikTok preview clip of Sunday’s RHOA episode, posted by Bravo TV.

For the 18th Academy of Country Music Honors on August 20, 2025, K. Michelle wore a brown body-hugging halter-neck dress with feather details. Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for ACM

Prior to noticing the wet couch, the 44-year-old had experienced no discomfort. “I was completely numb,” she explained, adding that her team helped her clean up so she could perform.

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“I was standing there in a bathrobe. Everyone was blow-drying me down. It was very frantic just to get me on stage to sing.”

After her performance, Michelle visited a doctor, who told her she had an “opening” and an infection in her buttocks.

Years prior, in hopes of furthering her career, Michelle underwent a breast augmentation and a Brazilian Butt Lift, where fat was transferred to her buttocks from her stomach.

Ultimately, she felt the results were not dramatic enough, and later received illegal silicone injections from an unlicensed provider in Atlanta.

“I got my body done, trying to get a butt that I already had,” she said in the clip. “I got illegal silicone injections, trying to overdo it and overextend it or expand it.”

In 2018, K. Michelle told People that she took the illegal injections in hopes of achieving the shape of a Coca-Cola bottle. Pictured here performing at the 2015 BET Awards in Los Angeles. Kevork Djansezian/Reuters

In the clip, the doctor told Michelle that she would have to undergo a “reconstructive” surgery.

“The best thing to do would be to just go in, clean it out, remove any of the dead tissue,” he explained.

“I hate that I did this to myself,” Michelle said, breaking down in tears. “That was really the worst thing I ever did to myself, and I have paid for it for years.”

K. Michelle will share her health journey on the April 19 episode of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.” Gizelle Hernandez/Bravo

In 2018, she told People she had already undergone four surgeries and two blood infusions due to side effects from the silicone injections.

In another preview clip posted on YouTube, Michelle was recovering from her two-hour surgery and reflected on the journey.

“The hardest thing for me was learning that no matter what I do and how many surgeries, I will never get that silicone out of my body,” she said. “It will be forever in me. I will never be fully healed.”

K. Michelle made a name for herself performing R&B music before pivoting to country. In 2023, she performed with Jelly Roll at the 57th Annual CMA Awards in Nashville. Seth Herald/Reuters

Another Love & Hip Hop star, Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B, has also been open about her journey with illegal injections, sharing that she visited a basement in Queens to receive biopolymer injections in her buttocks at 21.

Despite severe pain and leaking for days after the procedure, Cardi planned to go in for more. Before her follow-up appointment, her injector was jailed after the jabs allegedly caused another client’s death.

While silicone gel implants are FDA-approved (after being temporarily banned from 1992 to 2006), the injection of liquid silicone for large-volume body contouring procedures is illegal and carries severe, permanent, and sometimes fatal risks.

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