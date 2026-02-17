Cardi B, 33, announced her plan to reduce the size of her famous behind.

Cardi, born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, joked about her curves with R&B singer Kehlani, 30, while backstage at her Little Miss Drama Tour in Los Angeles.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You have so much a--!” Kehlani remarked, touching the Grammy-winning artist’s butt. “That’s the most a-- I’ve ever seen!”

“After this tour, I’m taking some out,” Cardi replied, referring to the biopolymer injections, often referred to as “liquid silicone,” that she started using to enhance her curves at age 21.

She continued, “After this tour, I don’t wanna hear nobody for three months. I’m going to Colombia, nobody hit me up, nobody nothing. I’m taking this a-- out!”

Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Cardi B on stage with 21 Savage during HOT 107.9's Birthday Bash in Atlanta, 2023. Prince Williams/WireImage

The interaction was caught on camera by radio personality Big Boy, who shared it on his Instagram.

The comments praised Cardi for her transparency.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Cardi is the realest and that’s why we all love her,” wrote one fan, while another one added, “I love real people! Cardi so RAW! And for that I’ll always support her.”

“One thing about Cardi…she gon keep it a buck,” the post’s top comment read.

Screenshot Instagram/@bigboysneighborhood

In 2019, the mother of four made history by becoming the first solo female artist to win a Grammy for Best Rap Album for her debut album, Invasion of Privacy. Throughout her rise to fame, the native New Yorker has stayed open and honest with fans about her procedures, including breast augmentation, liposuction, rhinoplasty, and veneers.

Cardi previously shared that at just 21 years old, she paid $800 for a woman to inject biopolymer into her buttocks at a basement in Queens. She has undergone multiple surgeries to remove her injections.

Cardi B at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, 2023. Getty Images

The injections, which are illegal to perform, can be potentially deadly to those who receive them.

“They don’t numb your a-- with anything. It was the craziest pain ever. I felt like I was gonna pass out. I felt a little dizzy. And it leaks for, like, five days,” she told GQ magazine.

ADVERTISEMENT

Still, Cardi was going to go back for more filler, but she ran into a serious roadblock: “By the time I was gonna go get it, the lady got locked up ‘cause she’s supposedly killed somebody,” she said.

Cardi later offered a word of warning for anyone considering the same route during an Instagram live in 2022. “If you’re young, if you’re 19, 20, 21, and sometimes you’re too skinny, and you be like ‘OMG I don’t have enough fat to put in my ass,’ so you resort to ass shots, DON’T,” she said.