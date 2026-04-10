Emmy-Winning Comedian Shows Off Jaw-Dropping Weight Loss
Melissa McCarthy, 55, turned heads on the bright-pink carpet of the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards on Tuesday.
The Bridesmaids star wore an earth-toned, long-sleeved Pucci dress that hugged her newly slimmed-down figure.
McCarthy’s hair was pulled back in a ponytail, which emphasized her flushed cheeks and more distinctive jawline, and her green eyes were accentuated with voluminous false lashes.
Her radiant, fresh-faced look caught the eye of online observers, many of whom commented on her weight loss journey. Some wondered how the actress achieved her dramatic results and speculated that she may be taking GLP-1 medication.
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“Actress Melissa McCarthy looks like she’s been on Ozempic,” one person posted on X.
“If that’s the case, these are the best Ozempic weight loss results in the world,” another replied.
Ozempic is one of the Hollywood-favored GLP-1 receptor agonist drugs used by celebrities such as Oprah Winfrey, Serena Williams, and fellow comedian Amy Schumer.
Many fans pointed out that McCarthy’s weight loss appeared to be natural, as she was not displaying one of the drug’s best-known telltale signs.
“I think she may have done it the old-fashioned way,” one person wrote, adding, “She doesn’t have Ozempic face and was losing weight before Ozempic got popular.”
“She’s been losing weight over the years,” another agreed. “Nothing extreme. She looks great and looks even better if she did it sensibly.”
McCarthy has not talked about using weight loss drugs, but she has discussed her health journey throughout her career.
In 2011, she told People she lost 70 lbs on an all-liquid diet while filming for Gilmore Girls in 2003.
“I felt starved and crazy half the time,” she said, adding that she would never try something similar again.
In 2018, she opened up about her slow-and-steady approach to staying healthy in an interview with Breakfast Club Power 105.1 FM.
Instead of looking for quick fixes or speed diets, she said her focus was on more sustainable lifestyle changes.
“If I can de-stress and just do it slower, and stop constantly trying to be on something...” she said. “And then it actually worked better.“
McCarthy has faced body-shaming comments throughout her time in Hollywood.
In a 2011 interview with People, the actress, who won an Emmy for her role in Mike & Molly that year, said a manager once told her she would be unable to build a career in Hollywood because of her weight.
A decade later, little had changed: In 2021, she told InStyle that while she was promoting Bridesmaids, a journalist asked her, “Are you shocked that you actually work in this business at your tremendous size?”
“I just remember all the blood drained out of me,” she told InStyle. Still, the cruel comment couldn’t drain McCarthy of her wit. She recalled thinking, “With my tremendous size, I could tackle you so quickly.”
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