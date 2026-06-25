Lifestyle HOT IN HERE Princess Diana’s Niece Reveals Her Secret to Getting Sculpted Abs Lady Amelia shared her go-to workout in a sweltering social media post. Justin Goff Photos/Getty Images

Lady Amelia Spencer Mallett shared the sweltering secret to her shredded physique on social media.

On June 25, ​Princess Diana’s 33-year-old niece shared a photo on her Instagram story showing how she achieves her lean physique.

She and her twin sister, Lady Eliza Spencer, are the daughters of Princess Diana’s younger brother, Charles Spencer, 62. Both Amelia and Eliza are influencers and models.

Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer pose on the red carpet during arrivals for the screening of the film “Coward” in competition at the 79th Cannes Film Festival in 2026. Gonzalo Fuentes/REUTERS

In the photo, ​Amelia poses for a mirror selfie, glistening with sweat as she turns to the side to show off her toned abs and arms. She picked the high-energy track “Discipline” to play over the post.

ADVERTISEMENT

“40 degree Inferno HIIT Pilates,” she wrote in the caption, referring to high-intensity interval training, a favored fitness method among Hollywood’s top talent.

Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Lady Eliza Spencer and Lady Amelia Spencer pose on the red carpet for the screening of the movie “After the Hunt” out of competition, at the 82nd Venice International Film Festival in 2025. Remo Casilli/REUTERS

HIIT involves rapidly alternating between intense aerobic exercises and brief periods of rest and is often combined with Pilates, a lower-impact exercise system.

Inferno Hot Pilates is a full-body workout designed by fitness instructor Gabi Walters and performed at temperatures above 95 degrees Fahrenheight. (Lady Amelia, being British, presumably described her session as taking place in 40 degrees Celsius, which converts to 104 F.)

Amelia Spencer shares a photograph of her muscular physique on her Instagram story in 2026. Instagram/Amelia Spencer Mallett

“Living in my @oneactive,” she wrote over the selfie, tagging fitness clothing brand Oner Active. She also tagged her husband of three years, Greg Mallett, a 36-year-old lifestyle coach with whom she often exercises.

​On April 15, Mallett shared a video on his Instagram of the couple lifting weights and running on treadmills. They also frequently share photos of their spa and sauna visits.

Channing Millerd, Lady Eliza Spencer, Lady Amelia Spencer, and Greg Mallett attend Royal Ascot 2022 on June 15, 2022, in Ascot, England. Dave Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Roy

Her black Oner Active bike shorts resemble one of her late aunt’s wardrobe staples.

Princess Diana often wore similar streetwear—long before the term “athleisure” hit the cultural zeitgeist—after her formal separation in 199s from Prince Charles, now King Charles.

Princess Diana is pictured in 1995 wearing a Virgin Atlantic sweatshirt and bike shorts as she leaves the Chelsea Harbor Club in London. Anwar Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

​Charles Spencer shares the twins and his eldest daughter, Lady Kitty Eleanor Spencer Lewis, 35, with his ex-wife, British model Victoria Lockwood.

Lady Amelia and Mallett were married in 2023 on a mountaintop in the Western Cape, South Africa, the country in which she grew up.

For her wedding, she wore a custom Atelier Versace gown.

“I think [Diana] would be very proud to see me on my wedding day,” Amelia told Hello Magazine. “I know the Versace family also absolutely love Diana, so there’s a very special connection that we have.”

Play Video

Unlock a year of full access to The Looker and The Daily Beast for $35. Recommended Annual Save 47 % $35 Year One then $ 59.99 yearly Select Discounted annual rate

Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Monthly $1 Welcome Offer then $ 5.99 monthly Select Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Ad-Free $99 Year One then $ 119.99 yearly Select Premium ad-free reading

Access to all articles (web + app)

Ad-free exclusive newsletters

Commenting Access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Select Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ Total $ Continue with Google Continue with Facebook or continue with Email Continue

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe to unlock unlimited access to The Looker and The Daily Beast. Register Sign in Login dialog