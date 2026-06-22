Lifestyle CARBON COPY Prince William Poses for Sweet Photo With Lookalike Daughter Commenters mused that Princess Charlotte’s smile was “copy-and-pasted” from her father. Reuters/Andrew Boyers/Alberto Pezzali/REUTERS

Princess Charlotte may have inherited Kate Middleton’s flowing chestnut-brown hair and hazel eyes, but her smile screams Prince William.

William, Prince of Wales, was pictured next to his only daughter in an Instagram post celebrating his 44th birthday and Father’s Day on June 21.

“Happy birthday and Father’s Day to the best Papa in the World! We love you very much,” the photo’s caption reads.

The post is signed “C, G, C, & L,” referring to his wife, Kate Middleton, and his children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

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Prince William is wearing his decorated ceremonial uniform as he poses with 11-year-old Charlotte in the photo. After it was posted, people on social media immediately noted the pair’s near-identical smiles.

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Prince William and his daughter appear arm in arm in a photo posted to Instagram for Father’s Day and William’s birthday. The Prince and Princess of Wales/Matt Porteous/Instagram/The Prince and Princess of Wales/Instagram

Charlotte wears a cream-colored dress with a Peter Pan-style collar and puff sleeves. The Princess’s long brown hair is fashioned in a half-up, half-down style—similar to the look her mother sometimes wears—and secured with a matching ivory bow.

Princess Charlotte is the middle child of Princess Catherine, 44, of Wales, and Prince William. She is a year younger than her older brother, Prince George, and three years older than the couple’s youngest child, Prince Louis.

Britain’s Princess Charlotte, Kate, the Princess of Wales, Prince George, Prince Louis, and William, the Prince of Wales, are photographed as they arrive to attend the Easter Matins Service at St. George’s Chapel in 2026. Alberto Pezzali/via REUTERS

The Prince and Princess of Wales were met with a wave of Instagram comments congratulating the dad on his family while noting his daughter’s striking resemblance to him.

Comments recognize Prince William and Princess Charlotte’s lookalike appearances on an Instagram post for Father’s Day and William’s Birthday. The Prince and Princess of Wales/Instagram /The Prince and Princess of Wales/Instagram

​“Oh my days, Charlotte is so much like her dad,” said one user.

Comments recognize Prince William and Princess Charlotte’s lookalike appearances on an Instagram post for Father’s Day and William’s Birthday. The Prince and Princess of Wales/Instagram /The Prince and Princess of Wales/Instagram

“Just look at papa’s little mini me,” another wrote, while another said, “Charlotte really is her Daddy’s twin.”

Comments recognize Prince William and Princess Charlotte's lookalike appearances on an Instagram post for Father’s Day and William's Birthday. The Prince and Princess of Wales/Instagram/The Prince and Princess of Wales/Instagram

One fan pointed out a resemblance to an earlier generation, writing, “Someone really looks like her granny.”

It is unclear whether the commenter is referring to her late grandmother, Princess Diana, who died in 1997, or her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, who died in 2022.

The late Queen Elizabeth II poses for a photo in 1968, with dark brown hair and a smile mirrored by her great-granddaughter, Princess Charlotte. Cecil Beaton/Handout photo dated October 16, 1968 taken by Cecil Beaton, issued by the Royal Collection Trust/His Majesty King Charles III 2023 of the late Queen Elizabeth II to mark the anniversary of her passing.

Charlotte was just seven years old when her great-grandmother died in 2022. The late queen’s radiant smile, poised nose, and brunette hair are all prominent features, noticeable in the photo of Princess Charlotte and her father.

Members of the royal family, including Catherine, then Duchess of Cambridge, holding Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Prince William, Queen Elizabeth, and Prince Philip, stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony on Horseguards Parade in 2016. Toby Melville/REUTERS

​Based on the pair’s outfits, the Father’s Day photo was likely taken during the Trooping the Colour festivities on June 13, which marked King Charles III’s ceremonial birthday celebration.

The event was attended by William and Kate’s family as well as Queen Camilla, 78.

The royal family greets onlookers from the balcony of Buckingham Palace. From left: Queen Camilla, King Charles III, Prince William, Princess Catherine, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, and Prince Louis. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

​The father-daughter duo picture was taken by Matt Porteous. The photographer has previously captured the family before, including a solo picture of Charlotte, which he posted on May 2 for her 11th birthday.

​Porteous also photographed the family’s group portrait in 2026, in which the five family members posed with their black English cocker spaniel, Orla.

The photo was posted in April to mark the “crystal anniversary” of the Prince and Princess of Wales’s 2011 wedding.

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