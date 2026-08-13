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HIGHLAND HISTORY

Prince William May Break 170-Year Royal Fashion Tradition as King

He has not publicly participated in the tradition since his childhood.

Prince William in 2024 (left); King Charles III, then Prince Charles, in 1978.

Getty Images

By Pia Bello

Prince William is not a fan of one long-standing tradition that his father, King Charles, has embraced for decades.

As the royal family prepares for its annual summer retreat at Balmoral, Charles, 77, will likely once again break out his collection of Scottish kilts. But William, 44, has made a point of keeping the traditional Highland garment out of his public wardrobe.

Prince William and Prince Harry at Balmoral as children with Tiggy Legge Bourke

Prince Harry and Prince William hold the hand of their nanny, Tiggy Legge-Bourke, as they walk in the River Gairn at Balmoral Castle in 1994.

Mathieu Polak/Sygma via Getty Images

The Prince of Wales has not been publicly seen wearing a kilt as an adult, despite having spent years in Scotland and serving as the Duke of Rothesay while there. Even at his 2005 graduation from the University of St. Andrews, William chose a white bow tie and black academic gown over Highland dress.

The last time the prince was publicly seen wearing a kilt was in 1990, when he was 8 years old. That could remain the case if he eventually becomes king.

His father has taken the opposite approach. Charles has worn kilts for decades, including during royal engagements and summers at Balmoral.

Resplendent in a kilt of Balmoral tartan, restricted to members of the royal family, Prince Charles poses for his 7th birthday portrait in the grounds of Balmoral Castle.

Resplendent in a kilt of Balmoral tartan, restricted to members of the royal family, Prince Charles poses on November 12, 1955, for his 7th birthday portrait in the grounds of Balmoral Castle.

Bettmann/Bettmann Archive

The garment has been a fixture of royal life in Scotland since at least the 19th century, and the family even has its own Balmoral tartan created by Prince Albert in 1857.

There is no rule requiring royals to wear kilts in Scotland. Still, many royal experts have noticed William forgoing it. His apparent choice has drawn criticism, though he has never spoken publicly about any reasons behind it.

Prince Charles is pictured with his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, at Glen Muick on the Balmoral Castle Estate in Scotland on August 16, 1997.

Prince Charles is pictured with his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, at Glen Muick on the Balmoral Castle Estate in Scotland on August 16, 1997.

Tim Graham/Tim Graham Photo Library via Get

In 2023, The Guardian said that the future king “has not inherited his father’s enthusiasm for traditional Highland dress.”

Joe Little, managing editor of Majesty, also told the publication he thought the Prince’s refusal to wear a kilt was “curious.” He suggested that appearing in one could “silence his critics,” though others might dismiss it as a “PR stunt.”

For now, though, William seems more content to embrace Scotland without embracing its most recognizable royal uniform.

Princess Kate wore the diamond earrings, gifted by her parents, at her wedding to Prince William in April, 2011.

Princess Kate wore the diamond earrings, gifted by her parents, at her wedding to Prince William in April, 2011.

Toby Melville/Reuters

Balmoral Castle closed to the public on August 9, signaling the beginning of the family’s traditional late-summer stay. The estate has been a royal refuge since Queen Victoria’s reign (1837–1901), and William has spoken fondly of it.

“A big part of me is also in Scotland. My family has deep connections there, and it was such a fun part of my childhood and upbringing,” he told Country Life in 2018.

But he has also said that Scotland holds both his “happiest and saddest memories” in a 2021 speech, where he noted having met Kate Middleton while attending the University of St. Andrews. He also learned about the death of his mother, Princess Diana, while at Balmoral Castle.

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Pia Bello
Pia BelloBeauty & Wellness Intern

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