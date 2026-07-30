Lifestyle TONE IT DOWN This Blonde-Toning Collection Brought My Brassy Hair Back to Life At one point, my highlights looked more like a bad spray tan than buttery blonde. Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/PRAVANA

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If you’ve spent hundreds of dollars (heck, maybe even thousands) achieving the perfect shade of blonde that you perhaps weren’t exactly born with—or, like so many of us, were born with but watched fade into a lackluster dishwater blonde after puberty—nothing is more humbling than watching your bright, buttery tresses slowly morph into a brassy shade of orange. Brassiness is a year-round battle for anyone with color-treated blonde hair, but summer has a way of putting the process on fast-forward. Between UV rays, chlorine, saltwater, and seemingly everything else that makes summer fun, highlighted, bleached and toned, and balayaged blondes don’t stand much of a chance of beating the brass without a little extra maintenance.

Look, unless you’re one of the rare lucky naturally blonde people out there, having light hair isn’t just a commitment... it’s also expensive. Protecting that investment between salon appointments can feel like a full-time job, and contrary to popular belief, it takes more than a purple or clarifying shampoo to keep your color looking salon-fresh. That’s where a comprehensive toning routine, like Pravana’s Perfect Blonde Collection, comes in. Designed to neutralize unwanted warmth while helping maintain color between salon visits, the lineup is formulated to tackle brassiness from every angle rather than relying on a single product to do all the heavy lifting.

According to celebrity hair colorist and Pravana color expert Jess Gonzales, summer is particularly unforgiving for blondes. “Summer is one of the biggest triggers for brassiness. UV exposure, chlorine, saltwater, and even hard water can all cause color to fade and expose underlying warm pigments,” she says.

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Of course, brassiness isn’t exclusively a summer problem. “Heat styling and frequent washing also speed up color fading, making blondes look more yellow and brunettes more orange or red over time,” Gonzales explains. In other words, whether you’re blonde, brunette, or somewhere in between, fighting unwanted warmth is a year-round commitment—which is exactly why a thoughtful at-home maintenance routine can be just as important as your salon appointments.

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Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/PRAVANA

As fate would have it, I recently ended up in Gonzales’s chair at Flores Salon in Los Angeles just two days before leaving for Spain, and I was in desperate need of a color intervention. As you can see from the photos above, my hair looked as orange and splotchy as it did the first time I attempted an at-home spray tan. The effect was unintentional ombre with a side of Trumpian fake tan... and some seriously crispy split ends.

While I’m no longer chasing the iciest, almost-gray blonde imaginable, my formerly buttery highlights had quietly slipped into undeniable tangerine territory. My former go-to purple shampoo (I won’t name names) had managed to over-tone some sections while barely making a dent in others, leaving me with a patchwork of pale yellow, orange, and everything in between.

To make matters worse, I also had hair extensions in, which had gone from a creamy champagne blonde to what can only be described as a mysterious shade of copper (and truthfully, that’s being very generous).

Before reaching for toner, Gonzales explained that toners can only do so much if the hair isn’t lifted (aka lightened) enough to accept the pigment. She used a minimal amount of bleach to brighten some of the darker copper pieces before refreshing my color with Pravana’s Perfect Blonde Collection.

Amazon $ 22 Pravana The Perfect Blonde Purple Toning Shampoo This paraben- and sulfate-free shampoo is formulated to neutralize both yellow and orange tones for a better, blonder effect. It’s infused with a cocktail of plant-based amino acids to fortify hair against breakage and heat damage, while imparting instant shine. Unlike most color-enhancing shampoos, this one is enriched with Chromasilk technology, leaving locks feeling soft to the touch yet strong. Shop Now Amazon

The system includes a violet-pigmented shampoo and conditioner, along with an intensive toning mask, all formulated to gradually neutralize brassiness while helping keep color bright between appointments. While Gonzales recommends coming into the salon every six to eight weeks for a toner and gloss refresh, she stressed that because toners are inherently temporary, what you do at home is equally as important.

To my surprise, the answer isn’t simply reaching for a purple shampoo every single wash day. “The biggest thing is using color-safe, sulfate-free products and protecting your hair from the sun whenever possible,” she told me. “If you’re swimming, wet your hair with fresh water first and rinse it immediately afterward to minimize chlorine or saltwater absorption.”

Two hours later (a record compared to the five-hour marathon I’m used to sitting through for a full highlight), my neutral, buttery blonde was officially back. Better yet, my hair didn’t just look brighter; it actually felt healthier, too. Instead of the dry, straw-like texture I’d grown accustomed to after weeks of sun exposure and heat styling, it felt soft, silky, and fortified. The biggest surprise, however, wasn’t how quickly the brass disappeared; it was how even my color looked from root to extension, something my previous at-home routine had never quite managed to accomplish.

Still, Gonzales underscored that maintaining those results would come down to consistency, not a one-time salon visit.

Amazon $ 22 The Perfect Blonde Purple Toning Conditioner This color-deepening shampoo is fortified with a blend of nourishing ingredients and the Chromasilk Color Shine Complex to enhance luminosity and brightness while canceling out unwanted warmth. It’s deeply hydrating without being overly heavy, so it won't dampen your volume or leave your scalp oily. Shop Now Amazon

“Think of your hair like your skin; it needs protection in the summer,” she told me. “Use a leave-in conditioner or styling product with UV protection; my favorite is the Pravana Intense Therapy Spray.”

She also suggested limiting excessive heat styling and scheduling regular gloss treatments to maintain shine and tone. After all, “Healthy, hydrated hair always reflects light better, so your color will naturally look richer, brighter, and more vibrant.”

During the following weeks, I continued using the Perfect Blonde Shampoo, Conditioner, and Purple Toning Masque at home (once or twice a week, per Gonzales’ prescription!), and the difference was immediately noticeable—even after the first wash. Unlike many violet-hued shampoos I’ve tried over the years (and I’ve pretty much tried them all), the formulas never left my hair feeling stripped or straw-like, nor did they deposit an obvious lavender cast on the lighter pieces.

My blonde has stayed noticeably brighter between washes, while my extensions (typically the first to betray any sign of brassiness) remained far more neutral than usual.

Amazon $ 22 Pravana The Perfect Blonde Purple Toning Masque Treatment For an amplified anti-brass effect, I love using this brightening mask to make my lighter ends pop and keep any coppery tones at bay. This is perfect to use after you’ve been out in the sun, swimming in the pool, or just feel like you’re due for a salon visit but need to push it an extra week. Shop Now Amazon

If you’re looking for a home toning system that nourishes your hair while gently combating yellow and orange tones, consider Pravana’s colorist-approved Perfect Blonde lineup your new secret weapon for fighting brassiness. ​

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