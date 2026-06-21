Lifestyle GOOD HAIR DAY Bellami’s Infinity Wefts Are My Secret Weapon Against Thinning Hair After suffering from stress-induced thinning for months, I decided it was time to give extensions a second chance. Scouted/The Daily Beast/Mia Maguire/Getty.

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Up until recently, I’d only had hair extensions once—and it was born out of necessity rather than vanity. Back in 2017, I was decidedly broke, which meant entrusting my hair to colorists and stylists-in-training in exchange for discounted services. For the most part, I had great experiences (shout out, Salon Apprentice!), but all it takes is one bad haircut to humble you. In my case, that haircut transformed my waist-length hair into an unintended shoulder-length mullet.

Convinced my friends and coworkers would reassure me that it wasn’t that bad, I strutted into the office with my newly minted bowl-cut-meets-shag situation. Instead, I was met with a chorus of laughter. After my loved ones failed to provide the comfort I was seeking, we unanimously agreed that hair extensions were the only viable solution.

Rather than using extensions to add length or volume, I opted for tape-ins simply to fill in the gaps and disguise the… damage. To my surprise, I loved them. Even though extensions weren’t part of the original plan, I quickly became attached to the added fullness and versatility they offered. Eventually, they fell out, and due to the aforementioned financial circumstances, I never replaced them.

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Nearly a decade later, I had the opportunity to revisit the world of hair extensions—this time at Bellami, and thankfully not because of a bona fide hair emergency. Instead, I was looking for a solution to address some stress-related hair thinning I’d been experiencing over the past year. Bellami’s Infinity Weft extensions, a semi-permanent method designed to add length, volume, and density while integrating smoothly with your natural hair, seemed like the perfect fit. Of course, if I’m being completely honest, addressing thinning wasn’t my only motivation. I’ve always wanted mermaid hair, so I happily opted for the 20-inch weft.

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Hair extensions before and after Mia Maguire

As it turns out, I’m far from alone. Bellami representatives told me they’re seeing more and more clients seeking extensions (including temporary options like clip-ins) not just for length, but to help camouflage hair loss and thinning. “Infinity Wefts are ideal for clients with fine or thinning hair who want added volume, fullness, or length,” says Ryan Martir, stylist and extension specialist at Bellami. “They’re especially well-suited for those experiencing hair thinning related to GLP-1 medications, postpartum changes, or menopause, thanks to their lightweight, seamless design.”

My biggest hesitation wasn’t whether the extensions would look natural; it was whether they’d damage my already compromised hair even further. According to Martir, however, extension-related breakage is often the result of improper installation, poor maintenance, or choosing the wrong method for your hair type—not extensions themselves.

“One of the biggest misconceptions is that extensions prevent healthy hair growth or automatically damage natural hair,” Martir explains. “When professionally installed and properly maintained, extensions can be a valuable part of a hair growth journey. They provide instant fullness and confidence while clients work to improve their natural hair with supplements, topical treatments, scalp care, and other growth-supporting therapies. Extensions allow clients to enjoy the look of fuller hair today while investing in healthier hair for the future.”

Spoiler alert: after almost five weeks of wear, my natural hair is thriving. I’ve experienced zero breakage or damage, and my roots have grown out enough that I’m already due for a move-up appointment. Ironically, the only “problem” I’ve encountered is that my hair seems to be growing faster than I’d like from a maintenance standpoint… a complaint I never thought I’d find myself making.

Mia Maguire.

As a Los Angeles resident, I visited Bellami’s West Hollywood Beauty Bar for an in-person consultation, installation, and color matching. If you don’t live near one of the brand’s salons in Los Angeles, New York City, Las Vegas, Houston, or other major cities, Bellami also offers virtual color matching through photo submissions and online consultations.

I was shocked by how seamless the color matching process was. My hair is a complicated mix of warm blonde tones, grown-out highlights, and a touch of brassiness at the root, yet Bellami was able to create a near-perfect match on the first try. In fact, the extensions made my existing color look fresher, brighter, and more dimensional without a single drop of bleach or toner.

While you can definitely feel them, they blend in seamlessly with the natural hair. Even when I’m wearing my hair back or in a ponytail, they’re totally invisible. “Unlike traditional sew-in wefts, the Infinity Weft features no return hair, allowing it to lay flatter for a seamless, natural look,” Martir says.

In terms of comfort, you can definitely feel the weft more than tape-ins, but they’re not heavy or painful at all. Maintenance and styling are virtually the same as with natural hair, though Martir says you do need to be extra diligent about brushing to prevent tangles and damage as well as ensure you’re using a sulfate-free shampoo and conditioner. He also recommends braiding your hair (natural and extensions) before bed.

Bellami $ 360 Halo Pro Extensions Kit Designed with a fit-first, beginner-friendly approach, the Halo Pro Extension Kit delivers instant length and volume in under five minutes with no professional install required. Shop At Bellami

If you’re not ready to commit to semi-permanent extensions but still want the kind of hair that makes you do a double take in every reflective surface you pass, Bellami’s Silk Clip-In Extensions or Halo Pro Hair Extension Kit are an excellent alternative. They take under five minutes to install, meld perfectly, and deliver instant gratification without the commitment.

While I’m not quite ready to relinquish my Infinity Wefts, I love having the clip-ins as a lower-maintenance option once summer draws to a close (a prospect I’m actively choosing not to think about).) Until then, I’ll be busy living out the long-haired fantasy my 2017 mullet could only dream of. Consider me Mermaid Mia until Labor Day weekend.

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