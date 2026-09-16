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LITTLE FIX

Pop Star Reveals Rare Reason for Her ‘Bloated’ Appearance

“I’m so sick of people commenting on my body.”

Jade Thirlwall poses as she arrives for the BRIT Awards at the O2 Arena in London, Britain, March 1, 2025. REUTERS/Isabel Infantes

Isabel Infantes/Reuters

By Roosa Rahkonen

English pop star Jade Thirlwall revealed that a rare medical condition causes her stomach to bloat.

Influencer Gemma Renwick posted a TikTok video titled “I can’t burp,” sharing her experience with retrograde cricopharyngeus dysfunction (RCPD). The rare lifelong condition makes it physically impossible for a person to burp or belch.

“Omg I finally feel so seen and understood,” Thirlwall, 33, commented. “It’s always been a fun fact that I can’t burp.”

“But it’s caused issues my whole life, and I’m so sick of people commenting on my body onstage when I’m just bloated [as f---],” the singer wrote.

GLASTONBURY, ENGLAND - JUNE 28: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Jade Thirlwall performs at Woodsies stage during day four of Glastonbury festival 2025 at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 28, 2025 in Glastonbury, England. Established by Michael Eavis in 1970, Glastonbury has grown into the UK's largest music festival, drawing over 200,000 fans to enjoy performances across more than 100 stages. In 2026, the festival will take a fallow year, a planned pause to allow the Worthy Farm site time to rest and recover. (Photo by Jim Dyson/Redferns)

Jade Thirlwall said she gets comments about her “bloated appearance.” Pictured here on stage at the Glastonbury Festival in England in June 2025.

Jim Dyson/Redferns via Getty Images

The condition, also known as no-burp syndrome, does not have serious medical impacts on a person’s health, but it can cause unpleasant and even emotionally distressing symptoms. These include severe stomach pains, chest pains, nausea, and excessive flatulence, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Thirlwall continued that she would like to try “throtox,” a portmanteau of throat and Botox, a recommended treatment in which Botox is injected into the cricopharyngeal muscle under general anesthesia to help relax it and allow the patient to burp.

(L-R) Jade Thirlwall, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards of British pop group "Little Mix" perform on NBC's "Today" show in New York June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT)

Jade Thirlwall, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Perrie Edwards of Little Mix performing on NBC's "Today" show in New York City in 2014.

Brendan McDermid/Reuters

But Thirlwall worried the injections would affect her vocals. She was part of the popular girl group Little Mix with Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards, and Jesy Nelson, formed by former Destiny’s Child member Kelly Rowland in the U.K.’s The X Factor in 2011.

The group won the competition show, but went on hiatus in 2022, after which Thirlwall embarked on a solo career.

Jade Thirlwall poses on the red carpet during for the BRIT Awards at the Co-op Live Arena, in Manchester, Britain, February 28, 2026. REUTERS/Temilade Adelaja

Jade Thirlwall often styles herself in clothes that cover her body. Pictured here at the BRIT Awards in Manchester, Britain, in February 2026.

Temilade Adelaja/REUTERS

Thirlwall, who has previously battled with anorexia, has received negative comments about her body for years. When she gained weight, people could be cruel with their comments.

“I have a daily battle with myself not to go on Ozempic,” she told The Guardian in August 2025. “I don’t judge people that do, but because I have a history of eating disorders, I don’t know where taking something like that would end for me.”

“Now I’m in my thirties and the healthiest I’ve ever been,” Thirlwall continued, “but every time I post a picture, there are comments saying, ‘She must be pregnant.’”

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 10: Shaun Robinson attends Cure Addiction Now's 2nd annual fundraising evening at The Beverly Hills Hotel on November 10, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Cure Addiction Now)
'NO WAY'

Popular Host Shocks Fans by Revealing Her Age on TV

Roosa Rahkonen

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