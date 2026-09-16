LITTLE FIX Pop Star Reveals Rare Reason for Her ‘Bloated’ Appearance “I’m so sick of people commenting on my body.” Isabel Infantes/Reuters

English pop star Jade Thirlwall revealed that a rare medical condition causes her stomach to bloat.

Influencer Gemma Renwick posted a TikTok video titled “I can’t burp,” sharing her experience with retrograde cricopharyngeus dysfunction (RCPD). The rare lifelong condition makes it physically impossible for a person to burp or belch.

“Omg I finally feel so seen and understood,” Thirlwall, 33, commented. “It’s always been a fun fact that I can’t burp.”

“But it’s caused issues my whole life, and I’m so sick of people commenting on my body onstage when I’m just bloated [as f---],” the singer wrote.

Jade Thirlwall said she gets comments about her “bloated appearance.” Pictured here on stage at the Glastonbury Festival in England in June 2025. Jim Dyson/Redferns via Getty Images

The condition, also known as no-burp syndrome, does not have serious medical impacts on a person’s health, but it can cause unpleasant and even emotionally distressing symptoms. These include severe stomach pains, chest pains, nausea, and excessive flatulence, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

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Thirlwall continued that she would like to try “throtox,” a portmanteau of throat and Botox, a recommended treatment in which Botox is injected into the cricopharyngeal muscle under general anesthesia to help relax it and allow the patient to burp.

Jade Thirlwall, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Perrie Edwards of Little Mix performing on NBC's "Today" show in New York City in 2014. Brendan McDermid/Reuters

But Thirlwall worried the injections would affect her vocals. She was part of the popular girl group Little Mix with Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards, and Jesy Nelson, formed by former Destiny’s Child member Kelly Rowland in the U.K.’s The X Factor in 2011.

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The group won the competition show, but went on hiatus in 2022, after which Thirlwall embarked on a solo career.

Jade Thirlwall often styles herself in clothes that cover her body. Pictured here at the BRIT Awards in Manchester, Britain, in February 2026. Temilade Adelaja/REUTERS

Thirlwall, who has previously battled with anorexia, has received negative comments about her body for years. When she gained weight, people could be cruel with their comments.

“I have a daily battle with myself not to go on Ozempic,” she told The Guardian in August 2025. “I don’t judge people that do, but because I have a history of eating disorders, I don’t know where taking something like that would end for me.”

“Now I’m in my thirties and the healthiest I’ve ever been,” Thirlwall continued, “but every time I post a picture, there are comments saying, ‘She must be pregnant.’”

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