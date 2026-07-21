 Skip to main content
Lifestyle
SLEEP FOR YOURSELF, LADY

Woman, 52, Explains Terrifying Choice to Stay Awake for Surgery

Most people are afraid to wake up from general anesthesia. This woman specifically requested to skip it.

Mia MaguireCommerce Managing Editor, Scouted + The Looker
Published
Updated
Elaine Manthei Facelift Instagram

Elaine Manthei/Instagram.

Beauty and wellness influencer Elaine Manthei is sharing one surprising detail about her facelift: she stayed awake during the invasive cosmetic procedure.

In a video posted to her Instagram, Manthei explained why she chose to forgo general anesthesia and what it was like chatting with her surgeon throughout the operation.

“I was awake during a recent facelift,” she says in the post. “I had heard you heal a little bit faster if you are awake, and why get put under general anesthesia if you don’t have to?”

The 52-year-old mom of seven added that, although she wasn’t placed under general anesthesia, she was prescribed “a bunch of Xanax” to help her relax.

A photo illustration of a patient with respiratory mask awake on operating room table.
WAKE ME UP INSIDE

I Woke Up During Anesthesia and It Was Utterly Terrifying

Sam Escobar

Despite taking the medication, Manthei says she remained fully awake throughout the procedure, even offering commentary while the surgery was underway.

Get a First Look

Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker

By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

View this post on Instagram

“I was awake chatting,” she says. “My doctor was like, ‘Aren’t you tired?’”

Manthei said she felt the surgeon, whom she does not name, pull at her skin.

“This is my bad side. Be sure you pull that one extra tight,” she recalled telling him.

According to the influencer, her surgeon was not keen to receive live feedback, replying, “You need to be quiet.”

Before and After - The Looker - Man Undergoes Facelift After Noticing His Reflection Looked 'Angry'
EYES WIDE OPEN

Man, 68, Says Facelift Helped Him Stop Looking ‘Angry’

Roosa Rahkonen

During a follow-up appointment, Manthei and her surgeon also discussed ways to help maintain her results.

“One of the things we discovered was that I had a lack of collagen,” she said in the video. Her doctor recommended incorporating collagen-building skincare into her routine to help further address the laxity in her lower face.

In another video posted to her TikTok account, she revealed she also underwent a CO2 laser to help further “tighten things up.”

Elaine Manthei Facelift

Elaine Manthei/Instagram.

There is research suggesting that staying awake during a deep plane facelift may help reduce recovery time and promote easier pain management.

While uncommon, some plastic surgeons perform so-called “awake facelifts,” which typically use local anesthesia for numbing combined with oral or IV sedation to help the patient relax.

Actress Ricki Lake in March 2024.
FACE FORWARD

Ricki Lake Reveals Before-and-After Photos of Her Facelift

Mia Maguire

This technique, akin to the “twilight sedation” used in minor procedures like endoscopies and tooth extractions, helps keep patients comfortable while avoiding the risks associated with general anesthesia.

Play Video
Mia Maguire
Mia MaguireCommerce Managing Editor, Scouted + The Looker

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast.

Sign in or create an account

Login dialog

Loading comments…

TRENDING NOW