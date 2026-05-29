Lifestyle ALL NATURAL ANT-MAN Paul Rudd, 57, Denies Anti-Aging Treatment Rumors Get this man a skincare contract, stat. Clueless; Reuters

The most enduring heartthrob of the ’90s spoke out about rumors that his ageless appearance can be attributed to a certain injectable neurotoxin.

During the May 27 episode of the podcast Therapuss, Paul Rudd, 57, was asked about his anti-aging secrets.

Host and TikTok influencer Jake Shane, 26, first asked Rudd if he eats a vegan diet. After receiving a firm “no,” Shane pressed forward, shifting the conversation to his real question.

“So, why don’t you age?” Shane asked the Golden Globe winner.

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Paul Rudd attends the world premiere of "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” in 2024. Jeenah Moon/REUTERS

“But I do!” Rudd answered. The actor is nearly as famous for his fresh-faced, boyish looks as his onscreen performances.

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The pair went back and forth, with Shane insisting Rudd had not aged in years. Eventually, he outright asked about the Clueless star’s cosmetic-treatment regimen.

“Do you have Botox?” Shane said.

“No,” Rudd repeated, pointing to his faint forehead lines as proof. “Look at my face! Do you see?”

“You have no creases! You have no creases,” Shane responded, adding, “Nothing.”

Rudd then raised and lowered his eyebrows, his face angled downwards to offer Shane a better look.

Actor Paul Rudd arrives at the world premiere of Universal Pictures’ “The 40-Year-Old Virgin” in 2005. Mario Anzuoni/REUTERS

The question of Rudd’s wrinkle-free appearance often arises in conversations with and about the actor.

In a 2020 video from Variety, his Marvel co-star, Chris Evans, 44, sarcastically asked, “Why don’t you age… are you drinking baby blood?”

​Rudd again denied that this recognized phenomenon was true, remarking, “I most certainly age, especially these days.”

Fans have spent years trying to understand how the People’s 2021 “Sexiest Man Alive” maintains his taut—yet not tight—appearance.

On Reddit, in a thread dedicated to “true discussions‚” one user asked whether people thought Rudd had aged exceptionally well for someone inching toward 60. The consensus: absolutely, unequivocally yes—though theories varied on how he accomplished such a feat.

Cast member Paul Rudd from the movie “I Love You, Man” poses for a portrait in 2009. Mario Anzuoni/REUTERS

​One user attributed Rudd’s glow to his always visible grin. “He looks like he’s constantly happy, so that’s probably why.”

While Botox may not be part of the equation, his “constantly happy” appearance might be attributed to his 23-year marriage with his wife, Julie Yaeger, with whom he shares two children: Jack, 20, and Darby Rudd, 16.

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