Patrick Dempsey entered his sixties this month with a head of hair thick enough to spark jealousy in men half his age.

In an interview with Parade, Dempsey voiced gratitude for his enviable hairline, though he noted its rapidly changing color. “I’m grateful that I have hair. It is getting grayer by the day, but at least it’s there,” he said.

Patrick Dempsey visits SiriusXM Studios on January 28, 2026, in New York City. Jason Mendez/Getty Images

While the actor, who turned 60 on January 13, came to fame through rom-coms like Can’t Buy Me Love (1987) and Sweet Home Alabama (2002), his name is synonymous with Dr. Derek Shepherd, his character on the long-running medical drama Grey’s Anatomy.

Dempsey appeared in the show’s 2005 pilot episode and co-starred as Dr. Meredith Grey’s interest for 11 seasons. His character was killed off in 2015, but Dempsey later reprised his role as the “McDreamy” doctor for the show’s 17th season.

Patrick Dempsey and Ellen Pompeo as Derek Shepherd and Meredith Grey in 'Grey's Anatomy.' IMDb/Shondaland

On Grey’s Anatomy, Dempsey’s hair gradually went from his natural chestnut brown shade to the distinguished salt-and-pepper mix he has today.

Dr. Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey) in season 11 of 'Grey's Anatomy.' Grey's Anatomy

When asked if he plans to dye his hair, Dempsey offered a simple answer: “No,” he said, adding, “I actually like the gray hair.”

The Parade interviewer speculated that Dempsey’s wife likely wouldn’t let him dye his hair anyway. The actor married celebrity makeup artist and fan-favorite beauty founder Jillian Dempsey in 1999.

“I think she likes it,” Dempsey said. “It’s hard when my wife isn’t doing my hair, but yes, she takes good care of me. We just had our winter break, and the guy who does our hair for the show could tell that she cut it.”

“She was analyzing his technique, and he was analyzing hers. It was quite funny,” Dempsey continued. “People are quite territorial when it comes to my hair.“

Patrick Dempsey and Jillian Fink at the CHANEL and Charles Finch Annual Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Polo Lounge at The Beverly Hills Hotel on March 09, 2024. Jon Kopaloff/Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Dempsey currently stars in Memory of a Killer, a crime drama on FOX, in which he plays Angelo Doyle, a salesman who begins losing his memory.

The couple shares three children: daughter Talula, 23, and twin sons Sullivan and Darby, 18. Talula is a pastry chef, which Dempsey said can be “dangerous.”

Patrick Dempsey was 20 while filming "Can't Buy Me Love." IMDb/Sony

“She’s always experimenting, and I’m always eating way too many sweet treats. And those treats come fresh right out of the oven,” he said, adding, “Oh my God, I have to be careful.”

Dempsey also revealed that one of his sons is following in his footsteps and studying to be an actor. “I have one going to NYU at the Stella Adler acting school in New York. He is old-fashioned about it. We’ll see what happens,” he said.