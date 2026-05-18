Lifestyle WIGGING OUT Paris Hilton, 45, Reinvents Herself as a Brunette One of the most recognizable blondes of early-2000s television completely switched up her look. Mario Anzuoni/REUTERS

Known as much for her shimmering golden hair as her “that’s hot” catchphrase, Paris Hilton‘s new look rendered the reality TV icon nearly unrecognizable.

Hilton, 45, walked the Gucci catwalk for the design house’s “GucciCore” Cruise 2027 show in New York City’s Times Square on May 16. The show featured several unexpected guests, including supermodel Cindy Crawford and NFL quarterback Tom Brady, who made his runway debut.

Gucci creative director Demna Gvasalia, usually referred to mononymously as Demna, dressed The Simple Life star in a long-sleeved bumblebee-yellow dress with a pussybow neckline. He accessorized the dress with a classic red-and-green wide belt featuring the iconic Gucci monogram as a buckle.

Hilton threw a black fur coat with botanical-print lining over her shoulder and walked the runway in shiny black boots with a cherry-red bag.

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The outfit was arguably upstaged by Hilton’s dramatic switch-up for the evening: a brunette wig.

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Paris Hilton wears a brunette wig paired with an outfit from the Gucci Cruise 2027 collection during the 2026 Gucci runway show. Eduardo Munoz/REUTERS

Styled with an off-center part and thick, side-swept bangs, the reality star’s silky, 1970s-style espresso-brown wig stole the show. Following her appearance, nearly every news outlet covering the show commented on Hilton being “unrecognizable” during her walk.

Hilton continued to wear the wig for the show’s afterparties. For her off-duty look, she went all black, picking a short-sleeved glittery top, a feathered maxi skirt, elbow-length opera gloves, and oversized sunglasses. Around her neck, she wore a sparkly choker, and at her side, she carried a silver Gucci bag.

The overall effect felt more Breakfast at Tiffany’s than TRL.

Paris Hilton wears a brunette wig and an all-black outfit as she attends the Gucci Mansion in 2026. Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images

In the caption of her post reflecting on the night, Hilton wrote, “Gucci Girl forever. It was such a dream to walk the runway for @Demna’s debut @Gucci Cruise collection. Demna, you are a true visionary and it was so iconic to take over Times Square with you. #GucciCore #IconsOnly”

Still, she didn’t keep the brunette look forever, returning shortly to her usual Barbie-doll blond shade by Sunday.

On May 17, Hilton posted to her Instagram stories from her private jet in which she wore her hair—golden once more—with a mariner’s cap. In the videos, she announced her departure from New York to Mexico City, where she performed at Tecate Emblema, an electronic music festival.

Paris Hilton appears with her usual blond hair as she announces she is about to DJ at the Tectate Emblema festival on her Instagram story in 2026. https://www.instagram.com/stories/parishilton/3899654880243788869/

​Hilton has walked the runway for major designers before, including Mugler’s Spring/Summer 2024 presentation at Paris Fashion Week.

While Gucci put the reality icon in bright shades and loose-fitting fabrics, her look for Mugler was darker and far more structured.

Paris Hilton walks the runway in an all-black look during the Mugler Women's Wear Spring/Summer 2024 show in 2023. Kristy Sparow/Getty Images

Her monochromatic look for Mugler featured an all-black ensemble, including a corset, jacket, mini skirt (or front flap, depending on who you ask), handbag, closed-toe pumps, and black nails.

The beauty look, too, was polar opposite to Mugler’s, with Hilton’s blond hair slicked back into a neat bun, while her false eyelashes featured three-dimensional lines that started at her lid and reached all the way to her temples.

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