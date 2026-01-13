Helen Mirren Explains What Longevity Really Means at 80 Years Old

Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Actress Helen Mirren shared her feelings about the true meaning of longevity—and why she doesn’t appreciate the tech sector’s approach to it.

“To me, the word longevity is being active, proactive, and productive over a long period of one’s life,” Mirren, 80, told Elle magazine after writer Kathleen Hou asked the Oscar-winning actress how she defines the term.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Living has to do with enjoying the physical elements of life; the beauty of nature; the excitement of professional success, if you’re lucky enough to have it; and family and kids,” Mirren said, adding, “Longevity means contributing in as many diverse ways as possible, for as long as possible.”

Helen Mirren poses in a pink gown at The Beverly Hilton on January 6, 2026. Michael Buckner/Penske Media via Getty Images

While some of the ultra-wealthy elite may seek scientific breakthroughs to help them live forever, Mirren seemed unconcerned with that genre of longevity.

“Life is finite. There’s no fighting that—as much as people like to put themselves into ice, hoping that they might wake up in 50 years,” she said, likely referring to cryonics enthusiasts, who believe they can freeze their bodies and later be resurrected. “It’s a dream and a fantasy. It’s very strange to me.”

Arnold Jerocki/Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images for L'Oreal Paris

“I don’t call it growing old. I call it growing up,” she continued. “But the tech bros who cannot face the idea that they will get old and die just can’t deal with it. I think it’s so funny. They just haven’t grown up yet.”

ADVERTISEMENT

At one point in her career, a director suggested that she undergo cosmetic enhancements, but Mirren refused. “Some film director told me I’d never have a career unless I had a nose job,” she said. Her career, spanning over 60 years, has certainly proven otherwise.

Mirren clarified that she is not against plastic surgery, noting, “If it makes [someone] feel better, then why not?”

She did, however, offer a simpler and more affordable alternative to invasive procedures. “Before contemplating anything, get really good lighting in your bathroom so that whenever you look in the mirror, you are lit beautifully and look great,” she suggested.

“From that point on, it really doesn’t matter,” she said. “You’ve just seen that last image of yourself and think, ‘Oh, I look fabulous. ’ And off you go. It’s a lot cheaper than getting a facelift.”