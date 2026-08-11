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SPOTTED

Oprah Makes First Public Appearance With Partner in 7 Years

The couple has been together since 1986, but keeps their relationship private.

Oprah Winfrey attends the premiere of "Sidney" at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on September 21, 2022, in Los Angeles, California.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

By Roosa Rahkonen

Oprah Winfrey was captured in a rare photo with her partner of four decades.

Over the weekend, the talk show legend, 72, celebrated a reunion with her old colleagues from her media company, Harpo Studios, almost 15 years after The Oprah Winfrey Show wrapped.

She attended the event at Navy Pier in Chicago with Stedman Graham, 75, whom she has dated since 1986. The couple has not been photographed together in seven years.

On Sunday, The Oprah Winfrey Show’s former senior supervising producer Jill Van Lokeren posted a photo on Instagram, in which Winfrey and Graham smiled while holding a platter of fried drumsticks.

Art Smith, Oprah Winfrey, and Stedman Graham.

Art Smith, Oprah Winfrey, and Stedman Graham at the Harpo Studios reunion.

Instagram/Jill Van Lokeren

The party was arranged by Ty Owens, the previous parking manager of Harpo Studios, and held at Art Smith’s restaurant, Reunion.

Smith, who also appeared in the photo, was Winfrey’s former personal chef and a regular guest on The Oprah Winfrey Show.

Talk show host and actress Oprah Winfrey, recipient of the first Bob Hope Humanitarian Award at the 54th annual Emmy Awards September 22, 2002 in Los Angeles, relaxes with companion Stedman Graham at the Governor's Ball following the show. R

Oprah Winfrey and Stedman Graham at the 2002 Emmy Awards in Los Angeles.

Fred Prouser/Reuters

“Fifteen-year reunion for The Oprah Winfrey Show,” Van Lokeren wrote. “A night of all love and pure joy.”

While shooting the movie "Overboard", actors Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell pose for a portrait in October 1987 in Fort Bragg, California.
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She described Winfrey as “the best segment one surprise guest,” but some commenters were more delighted to spot a rare sight of Graham.

One of the comments read, “Good to see Stedman.”

The couple, who mostly keep their relationship private, was last photographed together in October 2019.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 05: Stedman Graham and Oprah Winfrey attend Tyler Perry Studios grand opening gala at Tyler Perry Studios on October 05, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Tyler Perry Studios)

Stedman Graham and Oprah Winfrey were last pictured together in October 2019 at the Tyler Perry Studios grand opening gala in Atlanta, Georgia.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Tyler Perry Studios

Graham and Winfrey first met in 1986, while both visiting a mutual friend who was ill. At the time, Graham had a girlfriend, and The Color Purple actress thought he was “too handsome” to be interested in her.

Later that year, after Graham was single, he approached Winfrey, and the two have been together ever since. It was a major turning point in her career, too, as 1986 was also the year when Winfrey began hosting her industry-changing talk show.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 10: Oprah Winfrey attends the Ralph Lauren show during September 2025 New York Fashion Week on September 10, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Even Oprah Winfrey, one of the most independently successful people in the world, felt insecure prior to dating her longtime partner.

Jamie McCarthy/Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Winfrey and Graham were engaged for a brief period of time in 1993, before Winfrey called off the engagement.

In 2020, Winfrey explained her decision to pursue a “spiritual partnership” instead of walking down the aisle.

“He and I agree that had we tied the marital knot, we would not still be together,” she wrote in an essay in her Oprah Daily magazine.

Cindy Crawford and Richard Gere during 65th Annual Academy Awards at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, United States, 29th March 1993
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“For years, there were hundreds of tabloid stories, weekly, on whether we would marry,” Winfrey recalled.

She said that she had doubts mere moments after saying “yes” to Graham’s proposal.

Talk show host Oprah Winfrey reacts to the crowd as she arrives with boyfriend Stedman Graham for the People's Choice Awards January 11 in Santa Monica. Winfrey won Favorite Television Preformer at the awards show. This is the third People's Choice Award Winfrey has received. The People's Choice is a show to recognize the public's favorites as determined by polling. PEOPLES CHOICE AWARDS

Oprah Winfrey and Stedman Graham at the People’s Choice Awards in 1995, where Winfrey won the award for "Favorite Television Performer."

Reuters

“I realized I didn’t actually want a marriage. I wanted to be asked,” she wrote. “I wanted to know he felt I was worthy of being his missus, but I didn’t want the sacrifices, the compromises, the day-in-day-out commitment required to make a marriage work.”

First Lady Hillary Rodham Clinton (L) appears with Oprah Winfrey (R) during a taping of Winfrey's show in Chicago, January 18. Mrs. Clinton is town on a tour for her book "It Takes A Village." The show is tentatively scheduled to air January 29

Oprah Winfrey started hosting her show in 1986. Pictured here in the studio with former first lady Hillary Rodham Clinton in 1995.

Reuters

Winfrey wrote that one of the reasons she did not want to marry Graham at the time was that her talk show was her priority.

In 2019, Winfrey told People that one reason the couple did not have children was her “17-hour workdays,” but that she had no regrets about the decision.

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Roosa Rahkonen
Roosa RahkonenReporter, The Looker

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