The Looker selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

I’m all for investing in skincare, especially with ingredient-forward formulas like retinoids, growth factors, and exfoliating acids. But every so often, it’s the no-frills drugstore staple that quietly outperforms the $200 serum sitting next to it on your bathroom counter, and few brands prove that point better than Nivea.

ADVERTISEMENT

The German heritage brand has been around since the early 1900s and has managed to hold onto its enduring acclaim without a buzzy rebrand. There’s the legendary Nivea Creme (yes, the blue tin your grandmother—and possibly her grandmother—swore by), and then there’s the Nivea Men Post Shave Balm.

Launched in 1980, the formula may not have the century-long lore of the original face cream, but it has certainly built a following of its own. The Post Shave Balm has garnered thousands of five-star reviews, viral YouTube fame, and multiple O.G. spin-offs, including Sensitive, Maximum Hydration, and Sensitive Cool.

Amazon $ 23 Nivea Sensitive Post Shave Balm With ProVitamin Complex (3-Pack) This alcohol-free aftershave balm is formulated to tackle post-shaving irritation, but moonlights as a lightweight, non-greasy moisturizer. See At Amazon

The balm had an unexpected moment in 2015, when beauty YouTubers discovered it worked shockingly well as a makeup primer, leading it to go ‘viral’ during the pre-TikTok era. Suddenly, an under-$10 aftershave was living a double life—soothing freshly shaved skin by day and extending foundation wear by night.

Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

A decade on, it has fans on both sides of the razor thanks to the new-and-improved, multitasking formula. The bestselling Sensitive Post Shave Balm is now powered by the brand’s VitaminPro Complex—a blend of vitamin E, provitamin B5, and chamomile extract—to calm redness, reinforce the skin barrier, and hydrate without leaving behind a greasy film or a sticky feeling.

ADVERTISEMENT

Like the rest of the line, it targets five classic signs of shave irritation: burning, micro-cuts, dryness, tightness, and stubble itch. But even if you haven’t picked up a razor in weeks, its lightweight, alcohol-free formula makes it a surprisingly solid stand-in for a daily, lightweight moisturizer.

Amazon $ 30 Nivea Maximum Hydration Post Shave Balm (3-Pack) Like the Sensitive version, the Maximum Hydration Post Shave balm is infused with soothing ingredients, including provitamin B5 and aloe vera, to lock in hydration for up to 24 hours. See At Amazon

Amazon reviewers are nothing if not passionate. Many praise the cooling feel and non-sticky finish, and several note that it helps curb irritation and breakouts. One five-star reviewer calls it “the perfect lotion for sensitive skin prone to breakouts,” adding that it’s thin, absorbs quickly, and, most importantly, eliminates razor burn and bumps.

While it’s technically marketed to men who shave their faces, plenty of non-bearded devotees use it well beyond its intended purpose.

Still, some swear by its off-label use as a makeup primer, while others apply it after shaving their legs. One reviewer even claims to use it on minor kitchen burns (though we can’t attest to how wise this is), citing its soothing properties for irritated skin. “I also use it if I lightly burn myself cooking because I find it’s generally good for irritated skin in that way,” the five-star reviewer says.

Amazon $ 24 Nivea Sensitive Cool Post Shave Balm (3-Pack) If you’re seeking the classic, cooling aftershave experience sans the dryness and sting, opt for Nivea’s Sensitive Cool Post Shave Balm. This alcohol-free balm gives you the refreshing sensation with all of the benefits of the original sensitive formula—and without the burn. See At Amazon

In a beauty economy powered by $200 serums and TikTok hysteria, it’s almost rebellious to reach for a $10 drugstore balm. But longevity is its own kind of clout, and Nivea’s Post Shave Balm lineup has been quietly earning it for decades.

MORE STORIES ON BEAUTY: