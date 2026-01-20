Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking "Sign Up" you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

I’ve finally discovered the cleansing balm. It’s not such a leap from my standard oil cleanser, but these thick, buttery balms have worked like a charm as the weather turns cold and dry.

I’ve rotated through a handful of these wildly satisfying cleansers nightly for the last few months, and my normal-dry combination skin has never been softer. If you yearn for radiant, glowing skin as much as I did, this switch may work wonders for you, too.

What is a cleansing balm, exactly?

It’s a fairly descriptive title. Cleansing balms are really and truly balms—thick and pillowy in the jar and quick to melt into an oil as they’re rubbed into the skin. They rely on the oil-attracts-oil logic rather than surfactants, which can strip the skin of its natural lipids.

“Cleansing balms cleanse while respecting the skin’s lipid barrier, which helps maintain hydration, reduce irritation, and prevent the tight or squeaky-clean feeling that often signals barrier disruption,” explained Diaz.

That makes them ideal for people with dry, sensitive skin—these folks generally notice a dramatic, immediate benefit. “But cleansing balms can work well for all skin types, including acne-prone skin, when properly formulated,” added Diaz. “The key is choosing a balm that emulsifies fully and rinses clean without leaving a heavy residue.”

For the uninitiated, here’s the most important thing to understand about cleansing balms—they positively cling to makeup, sunscreen, excess sebum, and daily grime so they rinse away cleanly, without stripping the skin’s natural hydrators. They’re generally massaged into dry skin, then wiped off with a damp cloth or rinsed away, leaving the skin clean, hydrated, and crazy soft. And no—smearing an oil-based cleanser all over your face isn’t a recipe for clogged pores and breakouts.

“Pore clogging is more about formulation than the presence of oil itself,” cosmetic chemist Ursula Diaz told The Looker. “In fact, inadequate removal of makeup or sunscreen can contribute more to breakouts than properly formulated oil-based cleansers.”

With all of that in mind, I tested four balms to see how different formulations compare.

A quick note on application: I massage cleansing balms into dry skin, then remove them with a warm, damp cloth—an important step that ensures no residue is left behind. According to board-certified dermatologist Rachel Nazarian, residue left behind from cleansing balms can mean products applied afterward may not penetrate well.

Four top cleansing balms, tested and reviewed

While ingredients and price points vary, all of the cleansing balms I tested are designed to support the skin barrier. That’s the reason they leave skin feeling so soft.

“By preserving the skin barrier and reducing unnecessary stripping, cleansing balms can help the skin retain moisture more effectively,” said Diaz. “Over time, this often translates to improved softness, smoother texture, and less irritation or flakiness.”

Danucera.

Size: 1.7 fl oz | Price: $95 | Key ingredients: Sodium hyaluronate, pumpkin seed extract, spirulina extract, tocopherol, botanical oils

This is technically a multipurpose balm that can be used as a traditional cleanser, a mask, or a hydrating spot treatment. The honey-colored balm is thick and smooth in the jar, with a little spoon for scooping, and it feels rich and decadent. At nearly 100 bucks, it is a rich and decadent purchase, but you don’t need to use much; just a little scoop is enough for my whole face. The balm turns milky-white when you add water, and it wipes away cleanly, leaving my skin feeling soft and smooth.

Nazarian says that ingredients like sunflower oil, jojoba, and glycerin—all included in this formula—have beneficial effects on skin moisturization, hydration, and the strengthening of the skin barrier.

Murad.

Size: 1.7 fl oz | Price: $35 | Key ingredients: Camellia seed oil, glycolipids, tocopherol, sunflower seed wax, fatty acids

This balm-to-oil cleanser has a clever twist-up design that pushes the product up in a thick ribbon. It’s made with fermented camellia oil and glycolipids to gently cleanse and lift away cleanly, and it makes my skin feel cushiony and smooth.

The balm is also ophthalmologist-tested, and I don’t notice any stinging or cloudiness in my eyes after using it. On the downside, the formula also includes lemon peel oil and fragrance, which Nazarian says is always a no-no. It doesn’t add much in the way of a noticeably pleasing scent, and people who are sensitive to added fragrance should be aware.

Aeston West.

Size: 1.7 fl oz | Price: $58 | Key ingredients: Magnolia, squalane, glycerin, jojoba seed oil, manuka oil, probiotic ferments

This cleansing nectar is similar in color and texture to the Cerabalm. Golden and glossy, it feels silky and a touch lighter as it’s massaged in, spreading evenly and turning into a light milk when I wipe my face with a damp cloth.

Aeston West’s chicly packaged balm leaves my skin feeling hydrated but not slick, with no tightness. Magnolia, manuka oil, and probiotic ferments give the formula anti-inflammatory and barrier-supportive benefits, making it well-suited for sensitive or reactive skin types.

Hanacure.

Size: 1.7 fl oz | Price: $32 | Key ingredients: Glycerin, mushroom extract

Hanacure’s cleansing balm doesn’t have the honey-esque look of the others. The texture is white and kind of fluffy, and it is entirely oil-free and pH-neutral. Instead of becoming milky, this balm turns into a soft foam when you add water, and it’s intended for application to damp skin.

Hanacure’s cleansing balm offers a short ingredient list, including a coconut-derived surfactant and a mushroom-derived extract that’s ultra-hydrating. Best of all, it leaves my skin feeling bouncy and clean, rather than dewy or coated—reminiscent of a gentle gel cleanser.

If you have naturally oily skin, I’d opt for this one, and it’s also a good choice if you’re a fan of double cleansing. Nazarian told The Looker, “Cleansing balms can leave a slight residue behind, so I often recommend using a traditional non-soap cleanser after one, especially for acne-prone skin.”