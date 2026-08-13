SPY GAMES A-Lister Shares the Sneaky Way She Blends in With Normal People The newly divorced Emmy winner enjoys going “stealth” at parties. Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Balenciaga

Nicole Kidman opened up about her under-the-radar party habits amid her high-profile divorce from Keith Urban.

The Oscar-winning star, 59, has a sneaky way to go incognito to attend raves, she told British Vogue in a cover interview published on Thursday.

“Dinner at 10.30 pm, club at 1 am,” she said of her secret nights out in Ibiza, Spain. “I’ll put on glasses. Sometimes I’ll wear a wig to hide, a little dark wig, and then I can just dance.”

Nicole Kidman opened up about partying and life after divorce in the September issue of British Vogue. Courtesy of British Vogue

In Ibiza, Kidman’s nights can go two ways: “It’s a small dinner party, or it’s a rave. I’m either playing Scrabble, or I’m out. It’s that simple.”

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“As long as I’m surrounded by people–like, I take people with me–then I’m fine,” she said. “I need it.”

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Despite her undeniable star power and possibly being one of the most well-known actresses in Hollywood, Kidman said she has an easy time avoiding detection.

“I’m stealth,” she said. “I’m good at slipping in and slipping out of everywhere.”

Nicole Kidman often uses wigs to transform into different characters. Pictured here in character for her critically acclaimed 2002 movie “The Hours,” for which she won an Oscar and a Golden Globe. IMDb/Paramount Pictures

In the two weeks before giving the interview, Kidman had been to London, Ibiza, Paris, and Portofino.

The weekend prior, in Portofino, Italy, she played tambourine on a stage with a band at the Splendido hotel.

This, she said, happened “inexplicably.”

Nicole Kidman often switches her hairstyle with wigs and extensions. Pictured here at the Met Gala in New York City in May 2026. BG048/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Kidman is known to wear wigs outside the clubs, too.

She regularly transforms her hair gray, brunette, blond, long or short for movie characters and red carpet appearances.

American actress Nicole Kidman waves during a photo call for U.S. director Gus van Sant’s film “To Die For” in 1995. Eric Gaillard/REUTERS

Kidman’s hair is naturally red and curly.

In 2022, she told BBC Radio that it set her apart and was part of the reason why she felt she did not belong “to the cool kids” growing up.

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise in 1995 at the 53rd Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California. Lee Celano/Reuters

During her interview, Kidman also addressed her two marriages and two divorces.

She married actor Tom Cruise in 1990, and the pair adopted two children, Isabella, now 33, and Connor, now 31.

“We just fell madly in love, and it was that simple,” she said of their romance.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman at the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards in Frisco, Texas, in May 2025. Christopher Polk/Christopher Polk, Getty Images

After the couple divorced in 2001, Kidman met singer Keith Urban, whom she married in 2006.

The couple shares two children, Sunday Rose, 18, and Faith Margaret, 15.

Kidman, who filed for divorce in September 2025, said she did not expect the couple to split.

“I had a different view of what my life was going to be,” she said. “But this is what it is now.”

Kidman and Urban’s divorce was finalized in January.

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