DOUBLE-TAKE Nicole Kidman Leaves Fans Stunned With Unrecognizable New Look The actress’s heartwarming video was hijacked by speculation about surgery and Botox.

Nicole Kidman left fans doing a double-take after unveiling a noticeably different look in a video celebrating her elementary school.

The 59-year-old Practical Magic star filmed a message for Lane Cove Public School in Sydney, but fans were far more distracted by her dramatically darker eyebrows, tousled strawberry-blonde hair, and noticeably different face.

“Hi, this is Nicole. I’m in Greece right now in Santorini, but I wish I could be with you,” she said in the clip celebrating the school’s 150th anniversary after students at the school made a video urging Kidman, one of the institution’s most famous alumni, to help celebrate its milestone.

Commenters quickly picked apart Kidman's uncanny appearance. Reuters/ Lance Cove Public Schools/ Instagram

The Sydney-born actress appeared in light makeup with her hair worn loose and noticeably less polished than her usual red carpet looks.

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Her darker, thicker eyebrows immediately caught fans’ attention. “Those eyebrows have a life all their own,” one commenter wrote.

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Others focused on Kidman’s face, reviving longtime speculation about whether the Oscar winner still relies on Botox as an anti-aging measure.

“[Oh my God,] did her face actually move (a little)?” another person joked.

A third bluntly asked, “Jesus, how much Botox does this woman have in her face?”

Fans speculated whether Kidman had started using Botox again. Lane Cove Public Schools. Instagram

Kidman has previously admitted to trying the wrinkle-smoothing injections, but said she stopped after disliking how they changed her appearance.

“I didn’t like how my face looked afterwards,” she told German magazine TV Movie in 2011. “Now I don’t use it anymore—I can move my forehead again!”

These days, Kidman says her beauty routine is considerably less dramatic.

Earlier this year, she told Byrdie that she prefers to keep her skincare “consistent and uncomplicated,” relying on hydrating products and daily SPF while also prioritizing exercise, nutrition, and sleep.

The actress credits her age-defying appearance to a healthy lifestyle and a simple beauty regimen. Mario Anzuoni/REUTERS

“If I’m wearing makeup, it’s usually very light—just enough to even out the skin and add a bit of warmth,” she said.

Kidman has also added dermaplaning to her routine, a treatment that removes dead skin cells and fine facial hair.

“I started that about a year ago, and I feel like my moisturizer goes on more easily, the serums that I use,” she told Allure earlier this month.

Her changing appearance has also become something of an asset onscreen.

Kidman called her ability to morph on-screen an asset. DANNY MOLOSHOK/REUTERS

Kidman told the magazine that she enjoys dramatically transforming herself for roles with the help of makeup, costumes, hair, and even changes to the way she moves.

“I have zero interest in playing myself on screen,” she said.

The actress believes her own features make those transformations especially easy.

“I also think because of my coloring and the way in which my face is structured, I can morph and change so easily because I don’t really have any dominant features,” she said.

Kidman says she stopped using Botox after describing the treatment as an "unfortunate move." Mario Anzuoni/REUTERS

Kidman said she has learned to appreciate that quality after facing criticism about her appearance earlier in her career.

“I feel pretty now,” she said. “I just go, OK, well, this is who I am.”

Despite the chatter over her appearance, Kidman kept the focus on the milestone, fondly recalling the friendships she formed at Lane Cove decades ago.

“I made friends that I am still friends with now, so it shows you how important the school is,” she said. “I’m so grateful that I went to such a great school.”

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