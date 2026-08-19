SISTER ACT Nicole Kidman, 59, Shares Rare Photo With Lookalike Sister The actress enjoyed a carefree, makeup-free trip with her loved ones. DANIEL COLE/REUTERS

Nicole Kidman gave fans a glimpse of her younger sister while showing off an unusually stripped-back look on a family vacation in Iceland.

The 59-year-old actress shared a series of photographs from the trip on Instagram Tuesday, including a sweet shot of her wrapping her arms around her younger sister, Antonia Kidman, as the pair took in the rugged Icelandic landscape.

Kidman embraces her sister Antonia Kidman on their picturesque trip to Iceland. Nicole Kidman/ Instagram

“Beautiful country, trip of a lifetime,” Kidman captioned the post to her 11 million followers before thanking the Ritz Carlton Yacht Collection for the trip.

Antonia, a 56-year-old television presenter in Australia, has made only occasional appearances on her A-list sister’s Instagram. But when the two do pose together, their resemblance tends to get attention.

ADVERTISEMENT

In January, Nicole shared a close-up photograph of the sisters with their faces pressed together as the blonde pair smiled for the camera, simply captioning the post, “Sisters 🌸.”

Get a First Look Sign up to receive news and updates from The Looker Sign Up By clicking “ Sign Up ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Nicole Kidman (right) posed for a photo alongside her lookalike sister Antonia Kidman. Nicole Kidman/ Instagram

That same month, Antonia joined Nicole and Sunday Rose on an expedition to Antarctica, where the family posed in matching red-and-black snowsuits while celebrating the actress reaching her seventh continent.

“Once in a lifetime adventure with family and friends,” Kidman captioned photographs from that trip.

The siblings didn’t always look so similar: Earlier in Nicole’s career, Antonia and she had much less in common about their appearances. Side-by-side photos from the ‘90s highlight the women’s opposing hair color and texture, skin tone, and wardrobe.

Nicole Kidman and Antonia Kidman make an appearance in 1991 at Alexander Children's Hospital in Sydney. Patrick Riviere/Getty Images

In 2000, Nicole’s ex-husband Tom Cruise, 64, brought Antonia as his date to the Golden Globes when Nicole couldn’t attend.

Tom Cruise with his then-sister-in-law Antonia Kidman at the 2000 Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles. Frank Micelotta Archive/Getty Images

Antonia has remained especially close to Nicole as she navigated the end of her nearly 20-year marriage to country singer Keith Urban, including traveling alongside her and her daughters for family getaways.

The actress finalized her divorce rot Keith Urban in January 2026. KEVIN WURM/REUTERS

Some fans even connected Kidman’s fresh-faced Iceland appearance and apparent vacation glow to her new chapter.

“I want to look as happy and radiant as you if I ever get divorced,” one commenter wrote. “You really are in your ‘Nic era’—and honestly, it suits you. 🔥”

But fans were also fixated on another familiar feature in the latest vacation photos: Kidman’s voluminous strawberry-blond curls.

In one photograph, the Oscar winner peered over the railing of a luxury yacht in a cozy gray sweater, letting her curls blow freely in the wind against the dramatic Icelandic backdrop.

Kidman appeared nearly makeup-free throughout much of the carousel, a departure from the carefully styled red-carpet looks and glamorous photoshoots she regularly shares.

Another shot showed her relaxing in a hot tub aboard the yacht in a tiny blue bikini. She rested her arms on the edge and gazed toward the ocean, her hair pulled into an effortless bun.

Play Video

Kidman’s naturally curly strawberry-blond hair became one of her signatures through her first major roles in Days of Thunder and Far and Away. As her international profile grew, she began wearing it straight more often.

She has been embracing her natural texture more frequently, and fans quickly picked up on the throwback.

“Love your hair curly! Reminds me of vintage 90’s Nicole Kidman!” one commenter wrote.

Nicole Kidman on the set of Days of Thunder sporting her voluminous curly hair. Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images

The actress also seems to be embracing her curly roots on the big screen again as she showed off her curls in another laid-back Instagram post this week from the set of Practical Magic 2, posing alongside her cat.

She similarly embraced the style while celebrating her eldest daughter Sunday Rose’s 18th birthday, posting a photo of the pair with their hair swept up.

“Happy 18th my angel, you couldn’t be more loved ❤️ @sundayrose,” Kidman wrote.

Unlock a year of full access to The Looker and The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Best Value Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Ad-Free $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ Total $ Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Looker and The Daily Beast. Register Sign in Login dialog