Nicolas Cage, 62, Debuts Giant White Beard on Date With Wife, 31
The Oscar winner was almost unrecognizable with his Santa-like makeover.
Nicolas Cage debuted a brand-new look on a date with his age-gap wife.
Cage, 62, spent his Saturday evening with his wife of five years, Riko Shibata, 31. The couple attended the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art opening night in Los Angeles hand in hand.
The Oscar- and Golden Globe-winning actor was almost unrecognizable thanks to a major hair transformation.
Cage posed for the cameras in a white dress shirt with the top buttons unbuttoned, a patterned blue suit jacket, black pants, and large sunglasses.
It wasn’t the sunglasses that made the Leaving Las Vegas actor hard to recognize, however, but his disheveled gray hair and thick gray beard.
Cage’s look is a major transformation from his appearance just months prior, when he was last photographed stepping on stage in Los Angeles at the IndieWire TV Honors 2026 in June.
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He accepted the Innovation Award with brown hair and no beard.
Cage’s fifth wife, who is half his age, wore an all-white ensemble with a sequined coat and a black Chanel purse.
Cage and Shibata met while Cage was filming Prisoners of the Ghostland in Japan in 2019. They married in Las Vegas in 2021 when Shibata was 26, and Cage was 56.
The pair welcomed a child, August Coppola Cage, in 2022.
Before Cage married Shibata, he had walked down the aisle four times.
In 1995, he married his first wife, Oscar-winning actress Patricia Arquette.
The couple divorced in 2001, and a year later, Cage married Elvis Presley’s daughter, the late Lisa Marie Presley.
Their marriage lasted less than four months and ended that same year.
In 2004, two months after his divorce from Presley was finalized, Cage married Alice Kim, whom he met while she was a 19-year-old waitress. At the time of their private wedding ceremony, Kim was 20, and Cage was 40.
The couple welcomed a son, Kal-El Coppola Cage, in 2005, before ending things in 2016.
Cage is also the father of Weston Coppola Cage, 35, with ex-girlfriend, Bram Stoker’s Dracula actress Christina Fulton.
In February 2025, Fulton sued both her son and Cage, claiming that Coppola Cage had assaulted her and Cage had ignored their son’s mental health issues. Cage was removed from the lawsuit soon after.
In 2019, Cage had a shotgun wedding in Las Vegas with makeup artist Erika Koike, but applied for annulment only four days later, citing that he was intoxicated and “without the ability to recognize or understand the full impact of his actions.”
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